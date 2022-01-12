CLAREMONT, N.H. — With only three varsity bowlers available due to contact tracing, Brattleboro finished third in Saturday's match against Randolph and Windsor.
"It was definitely a challenging day with most of our top bowlers out, but the team competed hard and gained great experience for the future. Hopefully we will have many of our bowlers back for the match in Randolph on Saturday against Randolph and Hartford," said BUHS coach Will Bassett.
Thomas Bell had games of 136 and 206 to lead the Colonels. Elliana Galdamez finished with scores of 147 and 116 while Mateo Lopez Course chipped in with a 91 and 135 in his varsity debut. Also competing for the Colonels were Dorien Phillips, Nick Carnes, Tess Bogart, Amanda Rodriguez and Andrew Berger.
Girls Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers lost to Derryfield 55-26 on Tuesday night. Addy Nardolillo paced Hinsdale with 14 points. Megan Roberts chipped in with a nickel's worth.
Nordic Skiing
BRATTLEBORO — Amanda Dixon has returned as the head coach of the Brattleboro Union High School team.
The varsity roster for the purple and white consists of: Sylvie Normandeau (captain), Ben Berkson-Harvey, Tenzin Mathes (captain), Magnus vonKrusenstiern (captain), Anna Cummings, Ava Whitney, Elena Hannigan, Ilona Cevrier, Ariane Sanabria, Rio Coursen, Priya Kitzmiller, Addison DeVault, Katherine Normandeau, Gabriele Jeppesen-Belleci, Eben Wagner, Oliver Herrick and Desmond Longsmith.
On the BAMS team are: Eli Welch, Nico Conathan-Leach, Willow Sharma, Elijah Cummings, Tillie Farwell and Maeve Bald.
Women's Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — The Marina improved to 4-0 with a 57-36 win over Chroma on Monday at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
The Marina's scoring: Ali Wilson 13 points, Ashley Gomarlo 10 points, Megan Wheeler 10 points, Sarah Kober 8 points, Breanna Benjamin 8 points, Zoa Luopa 8 points.
Chroma's scoring: Jessica Wilson 16 points, Heidi Bohn 13 points, Nichole Snide 5 points, Cyrena Lafayette 2 points.