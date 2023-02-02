WESTMINSTER — Trailing by 10 points early in the second quarter, the Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team looked to be on its heels facing a much improved Green Mountain squad Wednesday. It was at this pivotal moment that the Terriers responded, closing out the quarter on a 15-2 run and carrying the momentum over into the second half for a 47-41 victory over their longtime rival.
“We showed improvement down the stretch,” said Assistant Coach Josh Hanson. “We’re learning to take control of these close games, but we still have work left to do.”
Jamison Nystrom fueled the second quarter charge, scoring 12 of his game-high 18 points on a mixture of mid-range jumpers, including hitting four straight over a 2-minute span.
In the fourth, the Chieftains would tie the contest on two occasions, but inside buckets by Pete Kamel, Cole Moore and Jake Moore, along with clutch free throw shooting from Walker James, was just enough to give the Terriers their eighth win of the season and move them ahead of Green Mountain to sixth place in the Division 3 standings.
A big road contest awaits Bellows Falls on Saturday when it travels to Clarendon to face Mill River at 11 a.m.
Girls basketballThe Bellows Falls girls lost to White River Valley 65-31 on Wednesday. Jillian Berry led White River with 17 points followed by Ella Perrault with 16 and Tanner Drury with 15.
Laura Kamel led Bellows Falls with 13 points. Eryn Ross had 8 and Delaney Lockerby finished with 6.
“White River is a solid team that can score inside and out,” said Bellows Falls coach Dennis Fitzgerald. “They executed their offenses very well tonight. We are young and continue to improve. Their confidence grows every game and their effort is consistently tough.”
Also on Wednesday, the Hinsdale girls beat Mount Royal 52-14. Addy Nardolillo and Aleah Owen each scored 17 points. The Lady Pacers improved to 9-2 overall and play Holy Family Friday at home before traveling to Newport Saturday.
Track and fieldPart one of the Division 1 & 2 state track meet was held at Saint Johnsbury Academy last Saturday. Only the top 12 in each division competed. Bellows Falls sophomore Riley Tuttle placed sixth in the shot put and senior Gavin Joy placed 10th. In the weight throw, Joy placed seventh, Tuttle 10th, and sophomore Justin Draper placed 12th. Tuttle’s sixth place finish in the shot gives Bellows Falls its first points leading into this weekend’s part two of the state meet at UVM, where the running and jumping events will be competed.