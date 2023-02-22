BELLOWS FALLS — The No. 10 Bellows Falls Union High School girls basketball team lost to No. 6 Oxbow High School 67-38 in the opening round of the Division III playoffs on Tuesday.
Tela Harty led the Terriers in scoring with 13 points off the bench. Laura Kamel scored nine points and Delaney Lockerby added six points.
Libby Swift led all scorers with 26 points for Oxbow. Emerson Fuller had scored 13 points and Braylee Phelps had nine points.
The first quarter ended with Oxbow holding a 14-12 advantage. Bellows Falls coach Dennis Fitzgerald said Oxbow pressed Bellows Falls aggressively in the second quarter, which was difficult for the Terriers to contend with. Oxbow outscored Bellows Falls 20-7 in the second quarter. Coming out of halftime, Oxbow again outscored the Terriers 16-6 to take a 50-25 lead into the final frame.
Fitzgerald said Oxbow dominated on the glass, which he indicated played a significant role in the outcome.
"Libby had a great game and scored all her points in the paint and on second chance points," Fitzgerald said in an email. "My girls played hard but just couldn’t compete with their strength inside. This was a rebuilding year for us and I couldn’t be prouder of these girls or happier to have coached such a great group. They played hard all year and never gave up."
Bellows Falls finished the regular season with a 6-15 record.
New Hampshire
In the opening round of the Division IV playoffs, the No. 10 Hinsdale Middle High School girls basketball team lost to No. 7 Sunapee Middle High School 39-18 on Tuesday night.
Hinsdale finished the regular season 11-7.