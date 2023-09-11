WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School field hockey team defeated Windsor 5-0 on a rainy afternoon on Monday.
The Terriers' first goal was scored on a corner play with 12:39 left to play in the first quarter that saw the ball go from Ava LaRoss to Veronica Moore to Hannah Terry with the deflection. With 8:21 left to play in the first, Emma Bazin scored unassisted to put the Terriers up 2-0.
LaRoss scored the third goal unassisted 21 seconds into the second quarter. Bazin scored again in the third quarter and Moore scored the team’s final goal in the third as well.
Bellows Falls (1-1) had eight offensive corners to Windsor’s two throughout the game.
Livie Clough had four saves in goal for the Terriers.
Bellows Falls lost 3-0 to South Burlington (2-0) on Friday in the season opener.
Bellows Falls will travel to Brattleboro on Thursday to take on the Bears at 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro falls to Hartford
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro girls field hockey team lost 11-0 to Hartford (1-0) on Saturday. Brattleboro falls to 0-2 on the season. The team will play Bellows Falls at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Football
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro football team tied Mount Mansfield 8-8 on Saturday in a game that was shortened due to lightning strikes.
After Friday’s game was postponed to Saturday due to weather conditions, the teams were tied 8-8 with about two minutes before halftime when the game was delayed due to a lightning strike. The two teams waited for about an hour, according to Brattleboro head coach Chad Pacheco, but lighting strikes continued. The coaches ultimately agreed to end in a tie.
The weather was one of several difficult conditions Brattleboro (0-1-1) faced on the day. Pregame warm ups were delayed due to thunder and the team had to warm up in the gym before taking the field to play. The team also battled through the humid weather.
When they took the field, Pacheco said he was impressed by the performance of the defense.
“Our defense has been lights out. They’ve been awesome. They got us three turnovers early and our offense did not take advantage of that.”
Pacheco said the offense has been struggling so far and that the team would be doing more work this week to try to improve in that area of the game.
Brattleboro will be on the road this Friday to face rival Mount Anthony in Bennington. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls falls to Hartford
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Bellows Falls football team lost 27-7 on the road against Hartford (2-0) last Thursday. Bellows Falls is now 1-1 on the season. The team will be on the road against Mount Mansfield (0-1-1) on Sunday.
Girls soccer
WHITINGHAM — The Twin Valley girls soccer team lost to Arlington Memorial (2-0) 2-1 on Saturday. Twin Valley falls to 0-3 on the season. The Wildcats will be on the road against Proctor on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Terriers fall to Fair Haven
WESTMINSTER —The Bellows Falls girls soccer team lost the season opener to Fair Haven on Saturday, 10-0. The team will play White River Valley on the road on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
L&G loses close match to Green Mountain
CHESTER — The Leland & Gray girls soccer team lost 2-1 to Green Mountain over the weekend.
Green Mountain’s Abby Williams scored on a cross from Alex Martin in the first few minutes of the game to take the 1-0 advantage. Leland & Gray (1-1) tied the game with 28:14 left in the first half off a goal by Ava LeCours assisted by Avery Hiner.
In the second half Williams tallied again for what proved to be the game winner with 30:55 remaining in the game during a scramble in front of the net following a corner kick.
Annabelle Brooks had six saves in goal for Leland & Gray, and coach Joe Towle said Sierra Berrie had a very good defensive game for the Rebels.
Leland & Gray will play in the consolation game of the tournament that is scheduled for next Saturday.
The next match for Leland & Gray will be on the road against Springfield on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Pacers win in OT
EPPING, N.H. — Playing on the road against Epping, the Hinsdale girls soccer team was able to pull out a 3-2 win in overtime.
The Pacers (1-2) were down 1-0 at halftime and fell behind 2-0 early in the second half before making a comeback against Epping (0-4).
Brooke Pagach scored all three goals for the Pacers off assists from Lilee Taylor, Aleah Owen and Reese Howard.
Hinsdale head coach Sam Kilelee said that Hailey Tripoldi had a great day defensively for the team and Addy Nardollilo was spectacular in goal.