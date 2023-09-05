WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School football team won the season-opener against Springfield 34-0 on Friday.
The win starts the Bellows Falls season out on positive note. Last year, the No. 1 ranked Terriers fell 24-17 in double overtime to No. 2 ranked Mount Anthony (MAU) in the Division 2 state championship game. Prior to that, the team had won 21 consecutive games and had not lost since facing Brattleboro in the 2019 finale.
Bellows Falls will be on the road against Hartford on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
The Brattleboro Union High School field hockey team lost 1-0 in the season opener at Fair Haven on Saturday. Brattleboro will be on the road against Woodstock on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Upcoming Games
The Bellows Falls field hockey team will start the season at Windsor on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The Bellows Falls girls soccer team will begin the season at Springfield on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.