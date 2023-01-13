WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Green Mountain 41-28 on Thursday.
"Our turnovers once again did us in, but that will get better as we become more experienced," said BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald.
Laura Kamel had a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the Terriers. Delaney Lockerby and Tela Harty followed with six points apiece.
High School Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael High School beat Hartsbrook 39-28. Hudson Buckley (20 points) and Anthony Bills (13 points) did the damage for the winners. Michael Pierce cleaned the glass for the Saints, while Sam Buchanan was the team's defensive dandy.
Rec League
BRATTLEBORO — In recent men's basketball league action at the Gibson-Aiken Center, PDSC Law crushed Foard Panel 70-44 and Tyrone Biggums edged HWP 76-73. James Kidney went off for 31 points to pace Tyrone Biggums, while Ethan Buhl scored 20 to lead PDSC Law.