Softball
BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls softball team opened its season with a 13-1 win over White River Valley. Izzy Stoodley turned in solid pitching performance for the Terriers, pitching six innings and striking out 12 while allowing only one run on two hits. Stoodley also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, scoring three runs. Stoodley had three of the team’s five hits on the day. Emma Thompson and Alana McAllister had the other two hits. Jenna Dolloph, Natalie Noyes and Jaelyn Fletcher scored two runs each for the Terriers.
WEST RUTLAND — The Leland & Gray softball team lost their season opener to West Rutland (2-0) on Thursday 6-3. Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen said that it was great game despite the loss and there were several things to take away from the game.
Savannah Cadrin got things started offensively for Leland & Gray in the first inning with a two-RBI home run. Cadrin went 2-for-4 on the afternoon. Cat Shine had a hit for the Rebels, scored two runs and stole four bases in the contest. Kristen Lowe pitched well allowing seven hits, striking out 10 and walking just two batters and Claussen said defensively Ainsley Meyer did a great job behind the plate calling pitches, blocking balls, and keeping the defense apprised of the situations.
Leland & Gray will look to rebound when they host Woodstock on Thursday, April 20.
Ultimate
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro ultimate frisbee team lost 0-15 to Burr & Burton Academy on Thursday in the season opener. Brattleboro head coach Nathan Blunk said it was worth noting that half of the team’s varsity players were unable to play in the season opener due to the late start to the season. Blunk said that captain Darien Wade, Desmond Longsmith, and Aleco Hancock Desala led the team with some strong upfield plays. The junior varsity team, whose members will be rotating through varsity this year to gain experience, won that match 12-11.
Boy's lacrosse
MANCHESTER — The Brattleboro boy’s lacrosse team lost the season opener to Burr and Burton Academy 15-3 on Thursday at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
BBA controlled possession throughout, thanks to a spectacular performance from Carter Cave. Every single time Cave stepped to the middle of the field for a faceoff, he secured the possession for the Bulldogs.
Connor Kelly and Peyton Grey provided the bulk of the scoring for the Bulldogs, each putting four in the back of the net and adding two assists.
The Brattleboro boy’s lacrosse team will be on the road against Rutland High School on Saturday. The game will begin at 11 a.m.
Girl's tennis
MANCHESTER — The Bellows Falls girl’s tennis team lost to Burr and Burton Academy 0-7 on Thursday in the second match of the season. Bellows Falls drops to 0-2 after a 0-6 loss to Rutland on April 10. The Terriers will look to rebound on Saturday when they travel to Brattleboro to play Mount Anthony Union High School. The match is scheduled to begin at noon.
Baseball
PROCTOR — The Leland & Gray baseball team dropped a close one on Thursday 7-6 to Proctor in the season opener. Starting pitcher Wyatt Beattie had a few hits for the Rebels. Parker Richardson scored twice and Lucas Stoipp had a double. Head coach Martin Rancourt said for the first game of the year the team did ok and that the team would be working on fine tuning some areas.