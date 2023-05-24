WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team defeated Leland & Gray 8-7 on Tuesday in a closely contested game.
Bellows Falls jumped out to an early 4-0 lead by the bottom of the second inning. Leland & Gray scored one in the top of the fifth and two in the top of the sixth to bring the Rebels within a run, but the Terriers put two on the board in the bottom of the frame to make it 6-3.
In the top of the seventh, Leland & Gray scored four runs to take the 7-6 lead, but were unable to fend off the Terriers, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
Emma Spaulding, Emma Thompson, Jenna Dolloph and Riley Haskell helped drive the offense for the Terriers. Spaulding went two-for-three with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored. Thompson went three-for-three with a pair of walks and two RBIs and Dolloph went one-for-three with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Haskell walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run in the game. Alana McAllister and Emma McCullough also scored runs for Bellows Falls.
Makaila Morse, Ava LeCours, Hannah Greenwood, Cat Shine, Molly Bingham and Jacy Stillwagon all contributed to the offense. Morse went one-for-four on the day with two RBIs and a run scored. LeCours went three-for-three with an RBI and a run scored. Bingham and Shine both went one-for-four with a run scored. Stillwagon went one-for-one with an RBI and Greenwood went three-for-one and scored a run. Savannah Cadrin also scored a pair of runs for the Rebels.
Izzy Stoodley picked up the win for the Terriers, pitching a complete game, allowing seven runs, four of them earned, on nine hits, walked one and struck out 10.
Kristen Lowe pitched six and two thirds innings for Leland & Gray, allowing eight runs on nine hits, walked 13 and struck out 12 in the loss.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray baseball team defeated Springfield 5-4 in a close game on Tuesday.
The Rebels put three runs on the board in the first inning with some help from a hit batter and by drawing a few walks before Wyatt Beattie put the ball in play just over the head of Springfield’s shortstop to score a pair of runs.
Leland & Gray was shut out until the fourth inning. The Rebels scored on an error first. Theo Kelloway scored on a fielder’s choice by Delano Schmidt.
Leland & Gray allowed a run each in the fourth and fifth innings and gave up two in the sixth, which tied the game 4-4.
The Rebels held Springfield scoreless in the top of the seventh. Parker Richardson got on base with two outs in the bottom of the frame and stole second base to get into scoring position. A single to right by Cody Hescock brought Richardson home, giving the Rebels the walk-off win.
Hescock pitched a complete game for Leland & Gray, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
The Rebels will host Woodstock on Senior Day at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Scores
The Bellows Falls baseball team defeated Hartford 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Brattleboro baseball team lost 9-0 to Monadnock on Tuesday.
The Twin Valley baseball team lost 22-1 to Rivendell Academy on Tuesday.
The Brattleboro girls tennis team lost to Mount Anthony 7-0 on Tuesday.
The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team lost 17-2 to Mount Anthony on Tuesday.