WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls boys and girls track teams swept Friday's home meet, each defeating Windsor and Hartford.
Elijah Ghia (800, 1500) and Tylar Stanley (300 hurdles, pole vault) each won a pair of events for the BF boys. Owen LaRoss finished first in the discus, while Luke Parker-Jennings added a victory in the high jump.
BF's Breanna Stockman earned gold in the javelin, discus and shot put. Ashlynn Boucher (triple jump and pole vault), Maya Waryas (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Stephanie Ager (800 and 1500) also won multiple events for the hosts.
Grace Bazin contributed with a victory in the long jump, Ava LaRoss prevailed in the high jump competition, and the BF girls also triumphed in the 4x400 relay (Molly Hodsden, Eryn Ross, Ager, Boucher).
Track and Field
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys and girls teams each finished second in Saturday's meet against Thetford and Woodstock.
Sean von Ranson (200), Magnus von Krusenstiern (400), Nolan Holmes (3,000) and Alexander Shriver (110 hurdles) all won an event for the BUHS boys. Brattleboro's 4x100 relay team of Benjamin Kowalski, Jacob Girard, Finn LaMorder and von Ranson also prevailed, as did the 4x800 foursome of Sam Freitas-Eagan, Tenzin Mathes, von Krusenstiern and Holmes.
Sylvie Normandeau took the pole vault and discus to pace the Colonel girls. The purple and white also swept the relays, with Caitlin Lonardo, Priya Kitzmiller, Alina Secrest and Sylvie Normandeau winning the 4x100, and Katherine Normandeau, Sadie Mills, Montana Frehsee and Ava Whitney claiming the 4x800.
Baseball
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels rallied for nine runs in the fifth inning to beat Burr and Burton 13-1 on Friday.
Jack Pattison went 4-for-4 with a grand slam to lead the 2-0 Colonels, who finished with eight hits. Alex Bingham went all five innings for the win, allowing just two hits — singles to Coleman Reese and Trevor Green.
"The kid's got great velocity," said BBA coach Ed Lewicki. "I think the difference was that they put the ball in play when they needed to."
Softball
BRATTLEBORO — In a five-inning contest on Saturday, Brattleboro blanked Burr and Burton 12-0.
Winning pitcher Leah Madore fired a no-hitter. She struck out nine and walked just two.
"She moved the ball around the zone really well," mentioned BUHS coach Kelly Markol.
Madore helped herself by going 2-for-3 with a couple of doubles and an RBI. Taylin Bauer and Alexa Kinley each had one hit and drove in two runs for the 1-1 Colonels. Aliza Speno added a hit.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro outscored Burr and Burton 5-2 on Friday.
Brattleboro's Nathan Kim lost a tight match at No. 1 singles 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 against the same opponent he had faced on Monday, Nick O’Donnell.
“Nathan has a ton of potential to be an exceptional player. He is already so far along at such a young age and this will be a great learning experience for him moving forward this season," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Ben Luna won in straight sets 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 against Christo Buckley with a tight first set and then a decisive second. Mason Foard lost at No. 3 singles in his first action of the season, 1-6, 4-6.
"Mason came alive in the second set, and I feel his competitiveness will bring out the best in him moving forward," noted Brewer.
Brattleboro got wins at 4 and 5 singles and 1 doubles. Leo Bodett got his first action of season, getting a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win. Abe Moore Odell got the breezy win 6-3, 6-2 at 5 singles. Jackson Heller and Ben Berg got their first action of season as well at 1 doubles, with a quick work performance of 6-1, 6-1.
Green River Marathon
GUILFORD — Saxtons River's Joshua Ferenc set a new Green River Marathon record, running from Colrain, Mass. to Guilford in 2:46:18 on Saturday. Also competing were Vernon's Lois Sparks, Guilford's Nancy Johnston, Brattleboro's Haley Lange and Williamsville's Tammy Richards.