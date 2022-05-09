WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity girls tennis team defeated Brattleboro 5-1 on Monday.
Grace Guild, Anya Taylor, Ariana Wunderle and Kathleen Dole all won their singles match in straight sets. Bellows Falls picked up a walk-over victory at second doubles, with Mary Wallace and Maddison Morancy getting the win.
At first doubles, the Brattleboro team of Amelia Lafland and Ava Bark defeated Dani Robinson and Sapphire Joy 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in a hard fought thriller.
The Terriers improved to 4-4 on the season.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels went to 5-3 overall with a 6-1 rout of Hartford on Monday.
Nate Kim, Ben Luna, Elias Gradinger and Ty Smith earned singles victories for Brattleboro.
“This was Elias’s first singles match of the season, and after a tough first set, he settled in and developed a really nice strategy to cruise in the second set," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonel duos of Ben Berg-Thomas Hyde and Eben Wagner-Jackson Heller added doubles triumphs.