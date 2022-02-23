MORRISTOWN — The 13th-seeded Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team lost to No. 4 Peoples Academy 49-13 in a Division 3 Tournament game on Tuesday night.
"I thought our defense did well enough to keep us in a varsity playoff game," said BF coach Todd Wells. "It was a tough night offensively. The officials were letting the game play a little more physical than what we were used to during the regular season and it affected us offensively."
Eryn Ross and Savannah Sylvester Neal each scored four points to pace the Terriers, who ended up with a 3-17 mark.
Girls Basketball
THETFORD — No. 10 Leland & Gray lost to No. 7 Thetford 53-17 in a Division 3 Tournament game on Wednesday.
Madi Mousley netted nine points to power the hosts.
Maggie Parker scored six points to pace the Rebels. Abby Towle and Hannah Greenwood chipped in with four apiece.
Bowling
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels swept a match against Enosburg, Essex and White River Valley to finish the regular season tied for second in the state with Burlington.
Four Brattleboro students have qualified for the individual state tournament in Rutland. Lucas Forthofer is ranked third, Thomas Bell is ranked sixth, Tucker Sargent is ranked 12th, and alternate Reed Sargent is ranked 36th.
The purple and white are expected to be seeded second in the upcoming state tourney.