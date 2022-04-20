BRANDON — Pitcher Jack Cravinho scattered seven hits and earned a victory when the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team topped Otter Valley 8-1 in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
Jordan Beayon fanned 13 and also went 3-for-3 to help the Otters to an 8-2 decision in the opener. Fraser Pierpont also had three hits for the hosts.
Jake Moore had a couple of knocks in the first game for the 1-2 Terriers.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls slammed Poultney 15-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Grace Wilkinson went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the attack. Izzy Stoodley (8 Ks, 2 BB, 2 hits) went the distance for the win.
The Terriers improved to 2-0 under coach Donald Laurendeau.