WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity softball team outscored White River Valley 13-1 on Tuesday.
Savannah Sylvester, Natalie Noyes and Hailee Henslee all had three hits for the winners. They also combined for 10 RBI.
Izzy Stoodley and Aliyah Farmer took turns in the circle for the Terriers. They combined for three strikeouts, one walk and a six-hitter.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray bested Long Trail 14-8 on Tuesday.
"We improved in our short game. Several goals were poetry in motion, with several people handling the disc. L&G executed well on D. Finch Holmes was an aggressive marker on the disc," noted winning coach Paul Paytas, whose team improved to 4-1 on the season.
One of the Rebels' goals was the result of about 15 short passes. Another one occurred right after the pull, when Trevor Hazelton raced past the defense and caught a beautiful, 35-yard hammer throw from Andrew Tolbert.
Hazelton and Tolbert led the defense with seven and six blocks, respectively. They each had a team-high five assists, while Jackson Fillion paced the Townshend team with four goals.
Boys Tennis
BENNINGTON — The Colonels swept rival Mount Anthony Union 7-0 on Tuesday.
"Ben Luna had the most competitive match of the day. Facing a Spanish exchange student who worked extremely hard to make it a difficult match for Ben," explained BUHS coach Ben Brewer. “I really saw Ben being more aggressive today than he has been this season. I think this will be crucial for him as we get deeper into the season.”
Nathan Kim, Max Naylor, Will Taggard, Ty Smith and Luna all won a singles match for Brattleboro. The duos of Elias Gradinger-Jackson Heller and Ben Berkson-Harvey-Darren Paquette prevailed in doubles.
Baseball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls nipped Hartford 1-0 in extra innings on Tuesday. Jamison Nystrom went 10 innings for the win, striking out a dozen and giving up just two hits. He also reached on a bloop single in the 10th and then scored the winning run on a throwing error.