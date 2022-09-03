WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team started off with a 9-0 victory over rival Springfield in Friday's season opener.
Ashlin Maxfield scored four goals to lead the way. Emma Bazin tallied twice, while Hannah Terry, Ava LaRoss and Sadie Scott also put one past the Cosmos' goalie.
The Terriers (1-0) will play at Windsor on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Fun Run
BRATTLEBORO — The final Fun Run of the year will begin near the Brattleboro Country Club entrance on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Runners will be able to choose to compete in the one-mile, two-mile, 2.4-mile trail, or three-mile race. The races will be timed and there will be 10 gift certificates to Fast Eddie's raffled off.
College results
Brattleboro Union High School graduate Tyler Millerick went 21-of-31 passing for 130 yards and one touchdown in Western New England's 42-14 loss to Springfield on Friday. The junior quarterback also carried the ball nine times for 23 yards.
Former Bellows Falls star Maya Waryas scored in her first game at the next level, helping Saint Joseph's of Maine to a 2-0 win over Husson on Thursday.
Abbe Cravinho, who was a major part of BF's 57-game winning streak, had one goal and one assist in Clark's 7-3 field hockey loss to Simmons on Thursday.