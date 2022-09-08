WINDSOR — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team outscored Windsor 4-0.
Birthday girl Sadie Scott and Emma Bazin each tallied twice. Bazin also set up one of Scott's goals.
The Terriers (2-0) will host Rutland on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
ORFORD, N.H. — The Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team fell to Rivendell 9-0 in Thursday's season opener.
Freshman goalie Natalie Douglass made some big time saves, while sophomore Laura Kamel anchored BF's defense. Emma Spaulding had a good chance for the visitors in the second half, set up by Alanah McAllister.
The 0-1 Terriers will play at Arlington on Saturday.
College Sports News
Bellows Falls graduate Madison Streeter finished with two goals and a couple of assists to lead the Rivier University field hockey team past Albertus Magnus 6-0 on Thursday.
Former Leland & Gray standout Arin Bates played all 90 minutes in the back end for the Clarkson University women's soccer team in a 0-0 tie with SUNY Cortland on Wednesday.
Maya Waryas, who helped the BF Stickers to Division 1 titles in 2018 and 2020, tallied once and also set up a goal as the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team edged Wellesley 3-2 on Monday.