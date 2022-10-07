WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team zipped Burr and Burton 3-0 on Friday.
"We started off pretty good. We passed well and moved the ball," said winning coach Bethany Coursen.
Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Bazin and Sadie Scott did the scoring, with an assist coming from Ava LaRoss. BF goalie Livie Clough made four great saves.
"Eryn Ross had an amazing game at link today. She played her best game and definitely was key to us keeping the ball in our offensive end," mentioned Coursen.
The Terriers (8-0-1) will host Hartford (8-0-1) on Tuesday. In the first meeting, the teams played to a scoreless tie.
Cross Country
SWANZEY, N.H. — The Brattleboro girls placed fifth with 144 points during the Moonlight Madness meet on Friday evening.
Ava Whitney finished fifth overall in a time of 19:52 to lead the Colonels. Brattleboro's Tillie Farwell (21st), Katherine Normandeau (24th), Anna Cummings (52nd), Meredith Lewis (54th), Addison Devault (61st) and Evie Kiele (63rd) also competed.
In the boys' race, Brattleboro took seventh and Hinsdale wound up eighth. Michael Slade crossed the line in the 26th position to pace the purple and white, while Benjamin Calderwood finished 31st to lead the Pacers.