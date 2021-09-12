WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team trounced Rutland 8-0 on Saturday.
Maya Waryas had a hat-trick to lead the way. Sadie Scott tallied twice while Ashlynn Boucher, Ashlin Maxfield and Ava LaRoss also scored.
Jaia Caron was in goal for the 3-0 Terriers, who will host Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley fell to Poultney 4-1 on Saturday.
“It was awesome to see some things come together for the them,” first-year coach Taryn Lawrence said, referring to the defense moving up the field as a unit and the offense producing ample opportunities on goal. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played.”
Reese Croutworst, who is an eighth-grader, scored with six seconds left for the Wildcats. Goalie Alanna Bevilacqua, Sara Stone and Izabella Boyd also played well.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hinsdale’s Tim LeBlanc ended up third in the Mini Stock feature on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway while Hinsdale’s Joshua Hubbard and Vernon’s Pat Houle placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Vernon’s Hillary Renaud finished fifth in the Street Stock final and Vernon’s Solomon Brow wound up 10th in the NHSTRA Modified event.