WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team trumped Rutland 6-0 on Saturday.
"We, as a team, moved the ball well around the field," noted winning coach Bethany Coursen.
Emma Bazin had a hat-trick to lead the way. Ashlin Maxfield tallied twice, while Sadie Scott also lit the lamp.
Ava LaRoss set up two of the BF goals. Ella Clark and Bazin had one assist each.
The 3-0 Terriers will play at Brattleboro on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray blanked Bellows Falls 4-0 in its home opener.
Finch Holmes (2 goals), Trevor Hazelton and Jackson Fillion did the scoring for the Rebels. Ethan Mayotte and Trevor Stillwagon each finished with one assist.
Captains Caleb Ghia and Ben Perry both played hard and were leaders on the field, according to BF coach Frank Patterson. Tristan Boylan and Noah Aukema took turns in goal for the Terriers.
Girls Soccer
ARLINGTON — Due to injuries, Bellows Falls called Saturday's game at halftime when trailing Arlington 9-0. Captains Alannah McAllister and Jenna Dolloph led the Terriers with honor, according to coach Jamie Dansereau.
College Sports News
Tyler Millerick (Brattleboro) went 12-of-19 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead Western New England to a 38-14 football victory over Westfield State on Saturday. He also ran the ball 10 times for 46 yards.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) scored once when the Clark University field hockey team prevailed 3-2 over Salve Regina on Saturday.
Freshman Taylin Bauer (Brattleboro) tallied twice in Oswego State's 8-0 field hockey win over Russell Sage on Saturday.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) placed eighth in a time of 19:24 as her Wesleyan women's cross-country team finished third in the Cardinal Invitational over the weekend.
Maggie St. John (Hinsdale) wound up 17th in 20:41 to help the Keene State College women's cross-country team place fourth in Saturday's seven-school meet. Kailyn Fleury (Hinsdale) ended up 51st, while Juliana Yialiades (Hinsdale) followed in the 57th position.
Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) had a goal and an assist when the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team topped Rivier 6-0 on Sunday.