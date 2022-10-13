WESTMINSTER — Fleur Smeyers scored in overtime, assisted by Lily Gubbins, to give the Woodstock varsity field hockey team a 3-2 victory over previously undefeated Bellows Falls on Thursday.
"Woodstock came to play. They hit the ball hard, beat us to the ball, and definitely wanted to win this game. They played great," said BF coach Bethany Coursen, whose team dropped to 9-1-1 overall.
Ashlin Maxfield put away a pass from Ava LaRoss to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead. Gubbins would then square it at 1-1 by scoring on a penalty corner.
LaRoss put the hosts back ahead late in the second quarter, but Hannah Gubbins would eventually deliver the equalizer for the Wasps to force OT.
Mary Wallace and Livie Clough took turns in goal for the BF Stickers.
Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael High School tied Charlemont 1-1 and then lost to Pioneer Valley Performing Arts 1-0. Sam Buchanon scored the lone goal for the Saints, who will play at Four Rivers on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — On Thursday, Bellows Falls fell to White River Valley 3-1. Caleb Ghia tallied for the Terriers, who honored Gavin Joy, Noah Aukema and Ghia on Senior Day.