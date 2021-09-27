WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team nipped Hartford 1-0 in overtime on Monday.
With 54 seconds left in the OT period, Sadie Scott put away a Maya Waryas pass to end it.
"It was a very evenly matched game. It was great to play a hard fought game against Hartford," said BF coach Bethany Coursen.
Jaia Caron made five saves to earn the shutout. Hartford's Paige Vielleux stopped six shots.
The undefeated Terriers will host Rutland on Friday.
Field Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels earned their first victory of the season, beating Fair Haven 3-0 during Homecoming Weekend.
Nicole Potter, Erika Favreau and Taylin Bauer did the damage for Brattleboro. Brittney Wright made a dozen saves to earn the shutout.
"The defense was aggressive and recovered well when they got beat," stated BUHS coach Erin Cooke. "The defensive end was busy keeping the ball away from the goal and pushing it out of the circle and back up the field."
Logan Austin anchored that unit. Lily Bingham and Ava Cutler also played well in the back.