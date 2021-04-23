WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls boys and girls track teams each prevailed in Tuesday’s meet versus Green Mountain and Mid-Vermont Christian.
Maya Waryas won both hurdles events and also tied teammate Breanna Stockman for first in the pole vault while Abby Broadley took the 800, 1500 and 3000 to pace the Bellows Falls girls. Stockman prevailed in the javelin, Tela Harty won the triple jump, Eryn Ross was the fastest in the 400, Victoria Bassette dominated the 100, and Grace Bazin triumphed in the long jump.
For the BF boys, Tylar Stanley won the 300 hurdles, javelin and pole vault. Elijah Ghia (800 and 1500) and Owen LaRoss (shot put and discus) added two victories apiece.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach — Tim Eno. Athletes — Abby Broadley, Amber Murray, Ashlynn Boucher, Ava LaRoss, Bre Stockman, Delaney Lockerby, Emma Hillock, Eryn Ross, Grace Bazin, Victoria Bassette, Jo Parker, Kayleigh Illingworth, Lilly Ware, Madison Haskell, Maya Waryas, Molly Hodsden, Shelby Stoodley, Stephanie Ager, Tela Harty, Colleen Williams, Maggie Parker, Ben Perry, Caleb Douglass, Max Hook, Elijah Ghia, Liam Mallan, Logan Comstock, Owen Garaffa, Owen LaRoss, Thomas Lynch, Tylar Stanley , Harrison Gleim, Devon Porior , Mac Ross, Luke Jennings Parker.
Softball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray lost to Burr and Burton 25-16 in Thursday’s season opener.
“We made eight miscues and we were down 9-0 early, but we battled back,” said Rebels coach Tammy Claussen.
Hannah Landers crushed the ball three times for the hosts, finishing with two ground-rule doubles and three runs driven in. Ruthie Wright doubled, crossed the plate three times, and drove in a couple of runs.
“After just one day of practicing pitching, freshman Ava LeCours went 4.2 innings for us,” noted Claussen. “She made some incredible defensive plays and kept us in the game.”
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Tammy Claussen, Deb Record, Bruce Whitman. Players — Mary Sanderson, Catherine Shine, Ansley Henderson, Ava LeCours, Bree Beattie, Abriella Hallock, Ainsley Meyer, Hannah Greenwood, Amanda Fontaine, Makaila Morse, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Nikki Sanderson.
On Monday, Taryn Darrell and Abby Joslyn combined on a seven-hitter as the Bellows Falls varsity softball team trumped MSJ 26-10. Jenna Dolloph’s inside-the-park homer was the offensive highlight for the winners. She went 3-for-4, scored four runs and finished with five RBI. Emma Graham and Joslyn also had three hits for the Terriers.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Don Laurendeau, Ryan Stoodley. Players — Jenna Dolloph, Taryn Darrell, Savannah Sylvester, Jada Spaulding, Abby Joslyn, Emma Graham, Alana McAllister, Natalie Noyes, Anna McGrath, Alyssa Leonard, Grace Wilkinson, Aliya Farmer.
Boys Tennis
Brattleboro lost to Woodstock 4-3 in Monday’s season opener. Nathan Kim (No. 1 singles), Ben Luna (No. 2 singles) and the Abe Moore Odell-Will Taggard duo (No. 1 doubles) all prevailed for the Colonels.
“Proud of the guys we had available for today’s match. They went out and competed and I as coach am confident we will bounce back in a big way next match,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Ben Brewer. Players — Abe Moore Odell, Mason Foard, Ty Smith, Zach Thomas, Ben Luna, Max Naylor, Jackson Heller, Owen Gallagher, Elias Gradinger, Will Taggard, Ben Berkson-Harvey, Nathan Kim, Leo Bodett, Ben Berg, Ridley Beecher, Dorian Paquette, Eben Wagner, Thomas Hyde, Antuan Deloria.
Girls Tennis
Anika Larsen, Anya Taylor, Ariana Wunderle and Emma Perkins all prevailed in a singles match to help the Bellows Falls varsity girls tennis team to a 4-3 win over Hartford.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach — Dave Chesley. Players — Anika Larsen, Emma Perkins, Haley McAllister, Anya Taylor, Ariana Wunderle, Grace Guild, Sapphire Joy, Kathleen Dole, Rowan Perkins, Madison Moraney, Mary Wallace, Alexis Mimitz, Sharidan Clark.
Boys Lacrosse
RUTLAND — Aden McMahon and Trevor Thibault each tallied during Brattleboro’s 18-2 loss to Rutland on Thursday. Thaddeus Sawyer made 14 saves for the 0-1 Colonels.