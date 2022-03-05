WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The second-seeded Hartford varsity girls' ice hockey team prevailed 5-4 in overtime over third-ranked U-32 in Friday's Division 2 semifinal.
Sophie Trombley tipped in a Grace Bazin shot from the blue line with 12 seconds left in OT to win it.
Bazin is one of three Bellows Falls students on the Hartford team, along with Jules McDermid and Emma Bazin. All three of them lit the lamp in regulation.
This will be the first title game for the Hurricanes in 20 years. Hartford (19-3) will now take on No. 1 Woodstock (20-1), at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse, on Monday at 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
VERGENNES — No. 5 Bellows Falls was leveled by fourth-ranked Vergennes 63-52 in Saturday's Division 3 quarterfinal.
Jamison Nystrom poured in 20 points to pace the Terriers. Jonathan Terry followed with a dime's worth.
Bellows Falls ended up with a 16-6 record.