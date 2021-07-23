BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old Little League All-Star baseball team won District 2 and is playing in the state tournament at Schifilliti Park in Burlington this weekend. It is the only Brattleboro All-Star team still vying for a title.
Brattleboro fell 5-4 to Essex last weekend in a game head coach Chad Gundry said there were chances to win but the big hit eluded the local squad. Briar Cutting was 3-for-4 as the leadoff batter and threw the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one run. Starting pitcher Senji Kimura threw 3.1 frames and reached base all four times at bat.
Brattleboro will have a rematch with Essex on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Burlington. On Wednesday, Addison County advanced to the finals with a 7-6 victory. A win today would pair Brattleboro with Addison County at 1 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, a second game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Brattleboro roster: Manager — Chad Gundry. Players — Logan Casey, Kaden Cole, Briar Cutting, Shaun Emery, Sebastion Garro, Kason Gundry, Senji Kimura, Cooper Leary, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite, Landon Zinn.
Legion Baseball
BRATTLEBORO — Post 5 is 12-4 and has clinched the top seed in the Southern Division with just Saturday’s home doubleheader against Bennington (5-8) remaining on its regular season schedule. Brattleboro took two games from White River Junction on Thursday, with Caden Wood drawing a walk-off walk in the opener and Zinabu McNeice going the distance for the victory in the second contest.
Bellows Falls’ Post 37 improved to 9-8 with a sweep of Bennington on Thursday. Grady Lockerby was the hero in Game 2, leading off the eighth inning with a solo homer.
The state tournament begins Tuesday and continues through Aug. 1. Post 91 of the Northern Division boasts a 13-3 record with South Burlington just a half-game back. After the opening round, Rutland will host the tourney.
As for Brattleboro, it will host the No. 4 seed Tuesday at Tenney Field. Seeding will be official Saturday afternoon and the full schedule can be found at VTLegion.sportngin.com.
Pump Track Clinic
BELLOWS FALLS — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Rockingham Recreation Department on July 31 at 1 p.m. for the grand opening of the pump track, which is designed to be ridden completely by bikers “pumping” — generating movement by up and down body movements instead of pedaling or pushing. Windham County Trails Alliance (WCoTA) will hold a pump track clinic and trail ride after the ceremony. WCoTA swag, light snacks and beverages will be available. Riders are asked to bring their helmet and other safety gear.