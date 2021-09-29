CHESTER — The Green Mountain varsity boys soccer team blanked Brattleboro 4-0 on Wednesday.
Everett Mosher scored a pair of first-half goals to power the Chieftains (7-1-0). Tanner Swisher and Joah Gibson also found the back of the net.
The Colonels dropped to 5-2-1 overall.
Boys Soccer
ARLINGTON — Twin Valley nipped White River Valley 3-2 to win the John Werner Tournament championship.
"We came back twice to capture the lead," said winning coach Buddy Hayford.
Twin Valley's Caleb Dupuis and White River Valley's Dominic Craven each tallied twice. Matt Hammond scored from 25 yards out with seven minutes left to put the Wildcats (5-3) ahead for good.
Liam Wendell made nine saves for the Werner champs, who will host West Rutland on Monday at 4 p.m.
Cross Country
WOODSTOCK — Brattleboro's Ava Whitney entered the woods in seventh place, exited in third with one mile to go, and held on for the bronze medal in 22:39 during Tuesday's varsity girls cross-country race.
Emma O'Brien took ninth in 24:59 to pace Leland & Gray. Rounding out the scoring for the Colonels were: Meredith Lewis (35th), Anna Cummings (38th), Elena Harnigan (40th) and Metyidr Salisi (43rd).
Tenzin Mathes (10th), Brinly Woodcock (22nd), Ben Berkson-Harvey (23rd), Miles A-H (25th) and Martin Cataldo (30th) paced the Brattleboro boys. Nicholas Petronic (37th) and Peter Brassard (41st) competed for the Rebels.
Each BUHS team placed fourth.
Hinsdale's Kailyn Fleury earned her first career win, in a time of 25:09, in a meet at Mascoma. Shiane Davis finished third for the Lady Pacers while Brandon Doyle ended up 17th to lead the Hinsdale boys.