WOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro boys basketball team defeated Woodstock 54-38 in the final game of the regular season on Thursday. The Colonels finished with a 12-8 regular season record and are ranked No. 6 going into the postseason.
BowlingBARRE — The Brattleboro Union High School bowling team will be competing in individuals today at Twin City Family Fun Center. State Championships will take place the following week at Meyer Maple Lanes Bowling Alley and Brattleboro will be the No. 1 seed.
BasketballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams will be playing Bellows Falls today. The junior varsity game begins at 1 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity game. It will be Senior Night for the varsity boys team.
Shortly after the boys games conclude, the Leland & Gray girls basketball team will take the floor against Poultney in the Division IV Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray. The Rebels defeated Rivendell 40-13 earlier in the week to move on to the second round of the playoffs.
HockeyBURLINGTON — The No. 11 Brattleboro Union High School boys hockey team will travel to Burlington to play No. 6 Burlington High School in the opening round of the Division II playoffs at 2:15 p.m. today. Brattleboro ended the regular season with a record of 6-13-1.