BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse team lost 11-5 to Woodstock on Saturday.
Brattleboro head coach Chris Sawyer said the team played a good first half and played a competitive game, but was unable to come away with the win.
"We've put together good starts the past few games. We're starting to do the little things that it takes to have success; moving better off-ball, winning face-offs and getting ground balls, staying out of the penalty box, creating opportunities in the riding/clearing game, and getting goal play,” said Sawyer in an email. “It's a team game and our roster is contributing.”
Against Woodstock (6-4), Sawyer said Brattleboro (3-8) led through the majority of the third quarter before Woodstock got back in it and tied the game 5-5.
With 30 seconds left in the quarter, the Wasps scored three quick fast break goals in transition and Brattleboro couldn't recover from the 8-5 deficit. Brattleboro’s Alex Baker tallied two goals on Saturday with Gabe Jeppesen-Bellici scoring his second goal in as many games. Nate Domina and senior Riley Dionne added a goal each. Rowan Lonergan, Domina and Cam Cruz also added assists. Micheal Thibualt had a strong performance at the face-off X.
Brattleboro goalie Thad Sawyer had another strong effort, and the defense of Sam Madow, Justin Packard, Myles Belove and JT Ryan held tough throughout the game.
Prior to the game against Woodstock on Saturday, Brattleboro was on the road against Keene.
Just as in the game against Woodstock, Sawyer said the team played a competitive match, turning in a strong first half of play and leading 5-3 at halftime.
Against Keene, Baker had a big first half, finishing with three goals. Jeppesen-Bellici scored on a great feed from Lonergan, James Fagley added one on an assist from Domina and Will Miscovich tallied to help Brattleboro maintain their halftime lead. After halftime, Keene got its offense going and outscored Brattleboro 6-0 in third quarter to take a 9-5 lead. Thad Sawyer had an outstanding game in the net, but Keene won the game, 10-6.
Brattleboro will host Stratton Mountain School on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Cody Hescock pitched a great game for Leland & Gray, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven in the Rebels' 14-1 win over Mount St. Joseph Academy (8-2) on Monday.
On the offensive end, Hescock also helped his own cause with a four RBI day. Parker Richardson had two triples on the day, driving in five runs for the Rebels (8-4).
On the defensive end, Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt said Peyton Butynski had a few good catches in the outfield.
“This was a big win for our whole team and (it) was great to see us put everything together for the win,” said Rancourt.
Softball
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team defeated Green Mountain on Monday in a close contest.
Leland & Gray trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the second before beginning an epic two out rally to score seven runs.
"The bases got loaded on some walks and then we had five consecutive hits, two of which were doubles, so every run got batted in. It was pretty sweet,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen. “To score seven runs off of two outs is pretty awesome.”
The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 9-5, but Green Mountain scored three times in the sixth to pull within a run.
“We had to hold them off in the seventh with two outs and runners on second and third.”
Kristen Lowe pitched a complete game for the Rebels, allowing eight runs on six hits, struck out six and walked eight on the day and hit three batters.
The Rebels had 12 hits on the day. Cat Shine, Makaila Morse, Molly Bingham and Ainsley Meyer led the Leland & Gray offense. Shine had three hits, one double, one RBI and scored a run. Morse had two hits, one double, two RBIs and scored twice. Bingham finished the day with two hits, two RBIs, one double and one run scored and Meyer was two-for-two and walked twice.
Abby Williams led the offense for Green Mountain, going three-for-three with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Brie Lynch allowed nine runs on 12 hits, struck out five and walked five on the day for Green Mountain.
Scores
The Brattleboro baseball team (5-3) lost 17-2 to Burr & Burton Academy (7-4) on Monday. Brattleboro will host Otter Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Brattleboro girls lacrosse (2-8) team lost 14-2 to Woodstock (4-5) on Monday. Brattleboro will be on the road to take on Middlebury on Monday, May 22, at 4:30 p.m.