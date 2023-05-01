BRANDON — The Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse team defeated Otter Valley 12-1 on Saturday.
Brattleboro (2-4) started out fast, with Alex Baker scoring the first of his game-high four goals in the opening minute of the game. According to Brattleboro head coach Chris Sawyer, Brattleboro was in command from the opening face-off and took an 8-0 lead over the Otters (0-5) into halftime.
Despite playing short-handed for much of the second-half, the defense remained solid, with the lone Otter goal tipped in off the stick of a Brattleboro defender.
While Baker’s four goals and one assist set the tone for Brattleboro, several teammates added to the scoring. Rowen Lonergan (two goals, one assist) and Michael Thibault scored their first varsity goals. Nathaniel Domina added two goals, and Riley Dionne, James Fagley and Noah Perusse each scored once. Darek Harvey and Devin Speno added assists while goalkeeper Thad Sawyer stopped every Otter Valley shot that he faced.
Both Thibault and Koby Sicard were solid at the face-off.
“Coming off of a tough loss (a hard fought 5-4 loss to Stratton Mountain School last Thursday), it’s great to experience some success and to see some carry-over from the practice field to the game field,” said Sawyer in an email. “We’re still looking to develop an offensive identity but have a lot of lacrosse ahead and it’s going to come.”
Brattleboro will be on the road against Woodstock on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
The lacrosse team will host Rutland on Friday at 7 p.m., which will be a special game. The team will be hosting its first Salute to Service game to help spread overall awareness for veterans and first responders who struggle with various mental health issues. Each player has chosen a veteran or first responder to honor prior to the game and the team has been involved in a fundraising campaign in support of the Front Line Foundations of North America, a 501©(3) registered non-profit located in Bellows Falls.
The Front Line Foundations is an outpatient mental health provider that provides treatment and wellness along with resiliency training for police, fire and EMS departments in and around the community, with many of their clients being veterans and first responders who can still be on the job protecting and serving the communities. During the event, National Guard units will be on display for the public to come see and learn. Donations collected at the game, along with concession sales and funds already raised will be given to the Front Line Foundations with a smaller portion going to support the BUHS club, Students Supporting Veterans. Anyone interested in supporting and donating to this cause can do so by visiting the teams’ fundraising page at https://givebutter.com/Nv8cRk
BaseballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray baseball team lost to Green Mountain 7-6 on Saturday.
In the first inning, Green Mountain (6-0) sent seven hitters to the plate, but the Rebels (4-3) were able to get out of the inning allowing just one run, according to Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt.
Going into the sixth inning, Green Mountain held a 3-2 lead. That inning they put up three runs to take a 6-2 lead. Green Mountain added another run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 7-2, but the Rebels were able to narrow the gap in the bottom half of the frame, scoring four runs before Green Mountain was able to secure the win.
“(It was a) tough loss for us,” said Rancourt in an email. “This game showed what character our team has not to give up. I was very pleased with the effort to the end.”
Rancourt also said Cody Hescock pitched a great game on Saturday.