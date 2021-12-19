SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team lost to South Burlington 74-41 in Saturday's season opener.
The hosts outscored the Colonels 27-11 in the second quarter to seize a 47-23 halftime advantage.
Khalon Taylor (21 points), Jack Mayer (12) and Ryan Sweet (10) did the damage for the winners. All of Mayer's points came from beyond the arc.
Cam Frost paced the purple and white with 14 points. Tate Chamberlin followed with a dozen.
Girls Basketball
SAINT JOHNSBURY — The Colonels fell to Saint Johnsbury 49-18 on Saturday.
"We did rebound better and cut down on turnovers and did some positive things, which were our goals and we are making progress," said Brattleboro coach Chris Worden, whose team dropped to 1-3.
Chloe Givens scored six points in the opening quarter and 10 overall to lead the purple and white, which trailed 31-10 at the break.
Hayden Wilkins drained five trifectas and finished with 19 points for the Hilltoppers. Cassidy Kittredge chipped in with 10 points.
Bowling
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Brattleboro won both the individual and team competition at Saturday's tournament versus Windsor and Hartford.
"The team rolled well all day and came away with some big scores," said BUHS coach Will Bassett. "The entire team came up big throughout the match and it was definitely a fantastic way to start the regular season."
Brattleboro's Lucas Forthofer led the way with games of 237 and 221 while Thomas Bell was not far behind with games of 215 and 232. The rest of the top five also turned in big performances with Kelton Mager rolling a 179 and 190, Tucker Sargent getting a 200 and 193, and Dorian Phillips adding a 112 and 194.
The Colonels downed Windsor 2-0 in the team finals, winning those matches 219-116 and 193-143.