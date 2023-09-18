BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro Union High School boys soccer team placed third in the John James Tournament over the weekend.
After dropping the first game of the tournament 6-1 to the eventual champion, Burr and Burton Academy, the Bears defeated Mount Anthony 3-1 on Saturday to claim third place.
Ozzie Van Hendrick, Charlie Kinnersley and Kaidyn Jarvis each scored a goal. Kinnersley also had one assist as did Teo Ogden.
Brattleboro is 2-1 on the season. The Bears won their first game against Turners Falls, 8-1.
Van Hendrick is leading the team in scoring with four goals and two assists. Emmett Hoyer has two goals and an assist. Jackson Pals also has two goals.
Brattleboro will face Green Mountain at home on Wednesday at Natowich Field at 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
THETFORD — The Brattleboro cross country team competed in a meet at Thetford Academy last Tuesday, with the boys team finishing in fourth place and the girls team placing fifth.
Nico Conathan-Leach had the best overall finish for the Bears, taking third place with a time of 19:02. The second place finisher on the boys team was Galen Forgarty who finished 23rd overall. Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (30th place), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (39th place) and Jack Rose-Webster (44th) rounded out the scoring for Brattleboro.
Tillie Farwell was the top finisher for the girls team, finishing 23rd overall. Meredith Lewis was the second place finisher on the team, claiming 31st overall. Evie Kiehle (34th place) Elliana Galdamez (38th place) and Priya Kitzmiller (41st place) were the other scorers for the girls team.
Hinsdale boys cross country places sixth at Profile Invitational
SUGAR HILL, N.H. — The Hinsdale cross country team competed in the Profile Invitational on Saturday. On the boys side, Hinsdale placed sixth out of the 10 schools competing with 150 points. Holy Family won the meet with 47 points.
Hinsdale was led by Ben Calderwood, who Hinsdale head coach Glenn Hammett said ran a gutsy race, to place 12th overall. Eighth grader Banyon Dupuis was the second place finisher on the team finishing 39th overall.
Four of the schools participating in the meet did not have the necessary five athletes in order for the team to score, Hammett said.
Arianna Olmstead was the lone female athlete competing for Hinsdale on Saturday. Olmstead is a first-year runner. In the meet on Saturday she placed 26th out of 27 runners.
The girls race was won by Newmarket by 21 points.
Girls Soccer
L&G girls soccer defeats Proctor
LUDLOW – The Leland & Gray girls soccer team defeated Proctor 5-0 on Saturday.
Abigail Emerson tallied twice in the first half. Emerson’s first goal came off a rebound shot on a direct kick from Maggie Parker at the 12:39 mark. Then, with 1:52 remaining in the half, Emerson scored again off a pass from Mary Sanderson. Parker scored the team’s third goal with 55 seconds remaining to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
Parker struck again with 29:52 remaining in the game and Jo Passino scored her first varsity goal with 20 seconds left in the game for the 5-0 win.
Leland & Gray (4-1) had 14 corner kicks and put 40 shots on goal.
Leland & Gray head coach Joe Towle said Ava LeCours played very well defensively for the team in the match.
Annabelle Brookes recorded three saves for the Rebels.
Leland & Gray also beat Springfield 5-0 on Friday. LeCours scored the first goal for the Rebels. Sanderson put the Rebels up 2-0 off an assist by Sam Morse and then tallied again with 11:27 left in the first half and Avery Hiner scored on cross by Parker to give Leland & Gray the 4-0 lead going into the break. Parker scored the team’s final goal with 29:01 remaining in the game.