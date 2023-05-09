WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro Union High School boys tennis team defeated Hartford 7-0 on Monday.
The win brought Brattleboro (3-3) back up to .500 for the season.
Hartford (2-4) only had seven players to start the day, causing it to forfeit the No. 2 doubles match and give Brattleboro a 1-0 advantage before taking the court.
Nate Kim defeated Sabastian Fraser 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Thomas Hyde won in straight sets over Nikki Tsau Knakis 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Dorian Paquette and Mark Richards defeated Jonah Liebens and Arlo Phillips 6-1, 6-1 to secure the victory for Brattleboro.
“Nate and Thomas were able to work on things they aren’t usually able to. So, they still took their matches seriously and played competitively,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer in an email.
Eben Wagner defeated Rowan Irvine 6-1, 6-3 in No. 3 singles. Ben Berg won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 over Jacob Hilms in No. 4 singles and Wyatt Cudworth defeated Rico Putnum 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 singles in the win.
Brattleboro will host Burr & Burton Academy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
Ultimate discCLARENDON — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team defeated Mill River 14-7 on Monday.
Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle said the Rebels (4-2) got off to a slow start, trading goals with Mill River early until the two teams were tied 4-4.
After that point, the Rebels began to pull away, opening up a 10-4 lead at one point in the game.
Leland & Gray was led by Jackson Fillion, who set two school records on the day. Fillion had 10 assists in the game to set one record and he also scored twice accounting for 12 points on the day, setting another record.
Icabaud Clarke scored three goals and added one assist. Avery Hiner also scored three times for the Rebels. Logan Plimpton and Antero Brown-McCoard each had two goals and Miles Seiz and Steven Shine scored a goal each. Co-captain Trevor Hazelton had three assists on the afternoon.
Leland & Gray will host Long Trail School on Thursday, May 18, at 4:30 p.m.
SoftballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team lost a close game in extra innings at home against West Rutland (7-1) 16-14 on Monday.
The score was tied 14-14 in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Rebels (4-2) had a runner on third with an opportunity to win the game. However, due to a miscommunication, the runner ended up being stranded, according to Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen.
Kristen Lowe went all eight innings for the Rebels, allowing 16 runs on 16 hits, with eight strike outs and six walks on the afternoon.
The Leland & Gray offense had 13 hits during the game. Lowe helped her own cause, having a good day at the plate having three hits and scoring two runs. Makaila Morse had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and three runs scored. Savannah Cadrin had a three-run hit and also scored twice during the afternoon, and Molly Bingham had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Ainsley Meyer also had a two-hit day with an RBI to help aid the Rebels offense.
While the game was a tough loss for the Rebels, Claussen said the performance against the top team in Division 4 provided some encouragement.
“Certainly, as disappointed as we were to not come out with the win, they were definitely feeling excited that they know that we can play with the number one seed and so it should bode well for us if we can fine tune a few things,” Claussen said. “We’re right there along with West Rutland.”
Leland & Gray will be on the road on Wednesday against Proctor at 4:30 p.m.
BaseballWINDSOR — The Bellows Falls baseball team defeated Windsor 9-5 on Monday.
The Terriers (6-4) scored three runs in the first inning, one each in the second and the third, two runs in the fourth and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Windsor (0-8) scored one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings and added two more in the seventh.
Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, and Eli Allbee helped set the tone for the Terriers offense.
Nystrom was two-for-four, scored three runs, had a double, an RBI and three stolen bases in the game. Moore went three-for-four, scored a run, doubled and had two RBIs and Allbee was one-for-three, scored a run, had one RBI and stole two bases. Trenton Fletcher also contributed to the Terriers offense going one-for-four with a triple and a run scored.
“It was probably our best day of the year,” said Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby. “We had nine hits, which for us has been a lot. We had three doubles and triple. So, it was nice to see a lot of different people (contribute).”
Jesse Darrell pitched the first three innings for the Terriers. Allbee pitched the fourth inning and Jaxon Clark pitched the final three innings.
Bellows Falls will be on the road against Rutland on Thursday at 5 p.m.