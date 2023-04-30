SAINT JOHNSBURY — The Brattleboro Union High School boys tennis team (1-3) lost to defending state champion St. Johnsbury Academy (5-0) on Friday, 6-1.
Brattleboro No. 1 singles player Nathan Kim defeated a “high level player” in Luis Guzman, according to Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer.
“I think Nate has been itching for a win. He’s playing such high level tennis and having lost his last two, you could tell he was hungry to go out and show a top team in the state what he’s capable of,“ said Brewer in an email. “St. J being a boarding school brings in new players each year, and their No. 1 this year is new, but high level, so for Nate to go out and essentially dismantle him, 6-4, 6-1, was really uplifting for Nate.”
The No. 3, No. 4, and No.5 five singles matches were competitive. In the No. 3 singles, Brattleboro’s Ben Berg fell to Jorge Trade 3-6, 1-6. Eben Wagner lost to Fernando Gutierrez 2-6, 1-6, and Mark Richards lost to Nick Wright 2-6, 3-6.
“Ben Berg, Eben Wagner and Mark Richards all played competitively in their respective matches,” Brewer said. “Playing technical points and really thinking the game in a critical way. But, in the end they each were slightly out matched.”
No. 2 singles player Thomas Hyde lost 6-0, 6-1 to Agustin Gil Tricio.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Dorian Paquette and Tucker Hessel played a very competitive first set coming up short 7-5 to Andres Burrillo and Riku Momozawa. They lost the second set 6-1.
Jackson Pals and Javi Hernandez lost to Andres Correa and Tiago Chang 0-6, 1-6.
The Brattleboro boys will host rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
Ultimate frisbee B&B tops
Leland & GrayMANCHESTER — The Leland & Gray ultimate team lost 15-6 to Burr & Burton Academy on Friday.
The Rebels’ Jackson Fillion, Finch Holmes and Ely White provided the offense for the team. Fillion scored two goals and provided three assists in the game.
Holmes had two goals and White had a goal and an assist in the match.
Leland & Gray co-coach Joseph Towle said the team moved the disc well, linking many passes together throughout the game.
Leland & Gray will travel to Dorset on Tuesday to play Long Trail School at 4:30 p.m.