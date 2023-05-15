RUTLAND — The Brattleboro Union High School boys tennis team lost to Rutland 6-1 on Saturday in a very competitive matchup between the two schools.
Nate Kim won the only match of the day for Brattleboro (3-5), defeating Giusseppe Marchese 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.
One of the matches of the day came at No. 3 singles in which Brattleboro’s Javi Hernandez fell in a tiebreaker to Tanner Ciufo. Hernandez lost the first set 6-2, but won the second set 6-1 to force the tiebreaker where he just narrowly lost to Ciufo 10-8.
Brattleboro’s Elias Fraser-Olsen and Dashiell Moyse provided one of the other close matches on the afternoon. After losing the first set 6-1 to Rutland’s Jack Bench and Whit Sullivan, the duo won the second set 6-3 to force a tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Fraser-Olsen and Moyse were edged 10-7.
The other competitive matches of the day came at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, in which No. 3 Thomas Hyde fell to Graham Seidner 6-4, 6-4, and No. 4 Jackson Pals fell to Robin Rushing 6-3, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Tucker Hessel and Mark Richards had a competitive first set against Rutland’s Ben Ceretta and Sebastian Pell, falling 7-5 before losing the second set 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Brattleboro’s Ben Berg lost to Eli Rossi 6-1, 6-2.
The team will be on the road Wednesday to take on rival Mount Anthony Union High School at 4 p.m.
SoftballSPRINGFIELD — The Bellows Falls softball team lost a close game to Springfield on Saturday, 9-7.
Bellows Falls started strong, outscoring Springfield two to one in each of the first two innings. The Terriers took a 7-2 in the top of the third after tacking on another three runs. Springfield came back in the bottom of the fourth though, scoring four runs to pull within a run. The Cosmos tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and then took the 9-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Bellows Falls showed patience at the plate, walking 10 times throughout the game. Emma Spaulding and Alana McAllister both had two hits on the afternoon with McAllister also having two RBIs. Jaelyn Fletcher had the only other hit of the day for the Terriers. Jenna Dolloph, Izzy Stoodley and Natalie Noyes each had one RBI on the day.
Aliya Farmer went four and two thirds innings in the circle for the Terriers, allowing seven runs on six hits, striking out five and walking six. Stoodley pitched an inning and two thirds allowing two runs on one hit and striking out three.
The Terriers will be on the road on Tuesday to play Woodstock at 4:30 p.m.
ScoresThe Brattleboro boys lacrosse team lost to Woodstock (6-4) 11-5 on Saturday. Brattleboro (3-8) will host Burr & Burton Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Brattleboro girls lacrosse team lost to Rutland (6-5) 16-6 on Saturday. Brattleboro (2-7) will travel to Middlebury Union High School on Monday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m.
The Bellows Falls girls tennis team fell to Hartford (3-4) 5-2 on Saturday. Bellows Falls (0-9) will travel to Mount Anthony Union High School on Saturday, May 20, for its season finale. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The Brattleboro softball team lost to 18-5 to Fair Haven (2-7) on Friday. Brattleboro (1-9) will travel to Mount Anthony Union High School on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
The Brattleboro baseball team defeated Fair Haven (5-6) 12-6 on Friday. Brattleboro (5-2) will travel to Mount Anthony Union High School on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
The Bellows Falls baseball team lost 2-0 to Hartford (7-2) on Friday. The Terriers will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
The Bellows Falls girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Hartford on Friday.