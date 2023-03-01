RIPTON — In the second portion of the Vermont State High School Cross Country Skiing Championships held at the at Rikert Nordic Center, the Classic portion of the competition, the Brattleboro Union High School boys team took fifth place in Division I with a team score of 336.
The Mount Anthony Union High (MAU) School boys team claimed their second straight state championship by earning a team score of 58. Mount Mansfield Union High School (MMU) took second place with a team score of 106 and Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) took third with 152 team points. St. Johnsbury Academy rounded out the top five in fourth place with a team score of 244.
The boys finished fifth in the time-trial in the morning heading into the relay in the afternoon.
“Those who train together often finish together, and this was true for Gabriele Jeppesen-Belleci and Nico Conathan-Leach who finished in 26th and 28th respectively, their times exactly 5 seconds apart: 17:05.9 and 17:10.9,” said Brattleboro coach Amanda Dixon in an email.
Willow Sharma earned 33rd place with a time of 17:46.5. Desmond Longsmith and Oliver Herrick also finished close together, placing 39th and 40th, posting times of 18:24.4 and 18:28.3, respectively. Eben Wagner finished in 50th place with a time of 19:28.2.
The Brattleboro girls team finished in 6th place overall in the Division I state championship with a team score of 288 points.
Burlington High School won the state championship with a team score of 58 points. The MAU girls finished in second place with a team score of 125 points and CVU finished in third place at 168.
Brattleboro finished in fifth place in the Wednesday morning’s time trial heading into the afternoon relay.
Ava Whitney led the team with a 10th place finish, posting a time of 19:15.1. Katherine Normandeau had a strong showing also, finishing in 15th place with a time of 19:52.1. Freshman Maeve Bald took 27th place with a time of 21:14. Brattleboro team captain Anna Cummings finished in 38th place with a time of 22:40.7. Priya Kitzmiller who came in 45th with a time of 24:17.3 and Addison DeVault who finished 51st in 26:08.3 rounded out the scoring for the team.
In the afternoon, the girls relay team of Whitney, Bald, Cummings, and Normandeau worked together for a fifth place finish. The boys team also earned a fifth place finish through the consistent relay legs provided by the team of Jeppesen-Belleci, Sharma, Longsmith, and Conathan-Leach.
BasketballThe No. 7 Leland & Gray Union High School boys basketball team won Tuesday night’s Division 4 playdown game against Poultney on its home floor, 62-49. The Rebels will next play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 Rivendell Academy and No. 15 Craftsbury Academy. The quarterfinal is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. — if it’s against Rivendell, the Rebels would travel to Orford; if it’s Craftsbury, the Rebels would have another home playoff game.