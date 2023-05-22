BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse team concluded a busy three game week with an 8-6 win over Randolph on Saturday.
After dropping the second one-goal game of the season against Stratton on Thursday, Brattleboro (4-10) rebounded to pick up their fourth win of the season.
While the Galloping Ghosts (5-5) scored both the first and last goals of the first half, it was all Brattleboro in between, according to Brattleboro head coach Chris Sawyer.
Trailing 1-0 midway through the first quarter, James Fagley and Riley Dionne scored 30 seconds apart to put the Colonels in front for good. Second quarter goals by Cam Cruz, Nate Domina (assisted by Fagley) and Rowan Lonergan (also assisted by Fagley) stretched the lead to 5-1 before Randolph stopped the run, capitalizing on a two-man advantage with seconds remaining in the half.
Gabe Jeppesen-Bellici got that goal back early in the third quarter, scoring on a feed from Domina. Goals by Dionne and Lonergan put Brattleboro on top 8-2 and provided enough points to secure the victory.
Randolph scored four goals in the fourth quarter to make things interesting, but Brattleboro was able to run out the clock for the win.
“Our games aren’t necessarily going to be pretty and It got tighter than it needed to be in the fourth quarter, but we kept scrapping, stayed together, got a lot of players involved and were able to re-focus to close out the win,” said Sawyer in an email.
Brattleboro will finish the regular season this week, visiting Mount Anthony on Tuesday in Bennington before returning home to celebrate senior night, hosting undefeated Hartford on Friday night at Natowich Field beginning at 7 p.m.
SoftballWESTMINSTER — The Bellow Falls softball team defeated West Rutland 9-3 on Saturday.
The Terriers (7-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead going into the third inning, four of which were scored in the bottom of the second. West Rutland got on the board in the top of the third, but Bellows Falls scored a run each in the fourth and the fifth before the Golden Horde (11-2) would score again in the top of the sixth. The Terriers scored two more in the bottom of the sixth and West Rutland scored one in the seventh before Bellows Falls secured the win.
Izzy Stoodley threw a complete game for the Terriers allowing three runs on four hits, striking out 15 and walking just two. She also helped her own cause throughout the day with a pair of RBIs.
Natalie Noyes, Alana McAllister, Jenna Dolloph and Aliya Farmer helped drive the offense for the Terriers. Noyes went two-for-four with two RBIs and a run scored and McAllister also went two-for-four with one RBI and two runs scored. Dolloph went one-for-two with two walks, an RBI and a run scored and Farmer went one-for-two with a pair of walks and a run scored. Emma Thompson went one-for-three on the day with a walk and also scored a run. Emma Spaulding scored two runs for the Terriers and Kayli Aldrich scored one.
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team defeated Twin Valley (0-9) 21-8 in five innings on Friday.
Hannah Greenwood started in the circle for the Rebels (9-3) allowing five hits in four innings and striking out one. Molly Bingham came on In relief to close out the game for Leland & Gray.
Offensively, Leland & Gray totaled 13 hits on the day. Savannah Cadrin had two hits, including a triple, four RBIs and scored four runs. Bingham had a double with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cat Shine went two-for-three. Jacy Stillwagon nearly hit for the cycle, missing only a home run on the day, with three RBIs and three runs scored.
“If she had another at bat it might have happened,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen. “She had a great day. We gave her the game ball.”
Leland & Gray will be on the road against Bellows Falls on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Ultimate DiscTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team defeated Brattleboro 15-4 on Friday in a rematch of a close game earlier in the week at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
The Rebels (7-2) gave up the first goal early, but then controlled the game scoring four straight points.
Leland & Gray entered halftime with an 8-4 lead. In the second half the Rebels dominated and did not give up a goal the rest of the game to earn the 15-4 win on senior day.
Senior Trevor Stillwagon had another incredible game scoring nine times for the Rebels, according to Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle. He also continued to dominate the other side of the disc having five blocks in the game.
Senior Icabaud Clarke had two goals and an assist on the day. Finch Holmes, Jackson Fillion, Stephan Shine, and Logan Plimpton also added a goal in the game. Fillion also had 10 assists tying his own program record. Trevor Hazelton added three assists, Clarke had two and Antero Brown-McCoard had one assist for the Rebels.
Defensively, Jack Spengler had a standout game for Leland & Gray with six blocks.
ScoresThe Brattleboro baseball team (6-5) lost 3-0 to Otter Valley (7-7) on Saturday. Brattleboro will host Monadnock at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Brattleboro softball team (1-12) lost 14-2 against Otter Valley (8-4) on Saturday. Brattleboro will host Monadnock at Sawyer Field on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Brattleboro girls tennis team (3-6) defeated Mount St. Joseph Academy (0-10) 6-1 on Saturday. Brattleboro will be on the road against Mount Anthony Union High School on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match.
The Leland & Gray softball team (9-3) defeated Twin Valley (0-9) 21-8 in five innings on Friday.
The Bellows Falls baseball team (7-7) lost 6-5 to Fair Haven (7-7) on Friday.
The Brattleboro girls lacrosse team (2-10) lost to Rutland (8-5) 18-8 on Friday.