BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School girls lacrosse team (2-5) won 14-0 over Lyndon Institute (0-4) on Tuesday.
Willow Romo led the team in scoring with five goals. Mallory Newton and Abby Henry scored two goals each, and Ally Foard, Ava Ferencz, Charlie Miller, Sophie Albright and Rosalie Smith each contributed one goal.
Maren Sawyer tallied two saves on the day in the cage.
Brattleboro will host rival Mount Anthony on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls tennisWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro girls tennis team (2-4) lost 6-1 to Hartford (1-4) on Tuesday.
Anna Cummings won in a tiebreaker in No. 5 singles for Brattleboro’s one match win on the afternoon.
Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone said the score was not indicative of how close the matches actually were, and that several members of the team won multiple games.
One of the other matches of the day came in No. 4 singles from Lily Bingham who, after losing a first set tiebreaker, won the second set 6-2 before ultimately falling 10-7 in a super tiebreaker.
Brattleboro will be on the road Thursday against Burr & Burton Academy at 4 p.m.
SoftballWESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team lost to Green Mountain (4-5) 12-4 on Tuesday.
Izzy Stoodley pitched all seven innings for the Terriers (5-2) allowing 12 runs on 12 hits, striking out seven and walking eight.
On the offensive end, Stoodley, Jenna Dolloph, Emma Spaulding and Natalie Noyes helped put runs on the board for the Terriers. Stoodley went one-for-three with a walk and a run scored and Dolloph went one-for-four with a walk and a run scored. Spaulding and Noyes had an RBI each.
Bellows Falls (5-2) will be on the road against White River Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosseBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team (3-6) defeated Lyndon Institute (0-8) 9-4 at home on Tuesday.
Brattleboro will host Burr & Burton Academy next Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.
Ultimate discMANCHESTER — Brattleboro ultimate disc lost 15-1 to Burr & Burton Academy on Tuesday.
Senior captain Darian Wade threw the team’s only touchdown pass to Antonio Andrew-Moore. Freshman Colby Bristol led the team in forced turnovers with three on the day.
Brattleboro head coach Nathan Blunk said the team was missing several varsity players due to injuries.
Brattleboro will host Mill River on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BaseballHINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team’s patience at the plate translated into a resounding 15-0 win against Franklin High School (0-9) on Monday.
The Pacers (5-6) held a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning and opened things up in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs to take a 7-0 lead. Hinsdale put up four runs in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings to make it 15-0 before Josh Southwick closed out the game in the top of the fifth.
Aidan Davis helped set the tone for the Pacers, going one-for-two from the plate with a hit, a walk, five RBIs and two runs scored. Leadoff hitter Trace Tetreault walked twice, had an RBI and scored three runs for Hinsdale, and Noah Pangelinan went one-for-one with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Brayden Eastman went two-for-two with a walk and two RBIs and Southwick went one-for-three with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Connor Dixon and Mason Sauter scored two runs each for the Pacers and Ryan Sweetser and Hunter Taylor each scored a run.
Davis was the starting pitcher for Hinsdale, allowing one hit in three innings of work and striking out six. Eastman came on in relief to pitch the fourth, allowing two hits with a strikeout and a walk, and Southwick struck out one and did not allow a hit in his one inning of work.
Hinsdale will be on the road against Farmington on Friday at 4 p.m.