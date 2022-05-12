BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season, beating Keene 10-7 on Wednesday.
"Our girls played really well as a team against Keene. They moved the ball efficiently in transition, kept up a strong defense, and were patient on attack. It was a fun game and I was especially happy to see the entire team implement what we’ve been working on in practice," said winning coach Sarah Armour-Jones.
Willow Romo exploded for eight goals and had exceptional draw control for the 1-7 Colonels. Sophia Mikijaniec (2 assists) and Juliana Miskovich each scored once.
BUHS defender Sophie Hamm had an especially strong game, as did goalie Raina Armour-Jones.
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER — Brattleboro edged Burr and Burton 4-3 on Wednesday.
With the match tied at 3-3, the BUHS duo of Leo Bodett-Thomas Hyde prevailed at second doubles 6-1, 6-4, to give the Colonels the victory.
"The pairing played decisive and aggressive and won the first set fast," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, noting that Bodett has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
The purple and white also got victories from Max Naylor, Ty Smith and the tandem of Elias Gradinger-Jackson Heller.