NEWPORT — In the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday, the Brattleboro Union High School girls tennis team’s season came to a close on the road against North Country (7-5), which won the match 7-0.
Brattleboro faced challenges early on with a member of the No. 1 doubles team out with an injury and the team’s No. 1 and No. 5 singles players out due to illness. As a result, Brattleboro had to forfeit the No. 5 singles match before play began.
In No. 1 doubles, the team of Amelia Lafland and Amelia Newton played a hard-fought match. Boone said even though the pair lost in straight sets, they were the first group to begin and the last match to finish overall.
Charlize Forthofer made her season debut in the No. 2 singles spot and had a lot of positive moments, according to Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone.
In No. 3 singles, after losing the first set 6-0, Boone said Lily Bingham made a big adjustment to take the lead in the second set before ultimately falling 6-4.
Boone said that Vivian Elliot kept things close in the No. 4 singles spot and that she continues to impress.
Brattleboro finishes the season with a 4-10 record. Looking forward to next year, Boone said there is one goal.
“The goal is for everyone to return next year and bring a friend. I would imagine that the No. 1 singles position will be fiercely contested since it was so close between everyone this year. I think that anyone who played singles this year and is returning has a chance at the No. 1 spot,” Boone said in an email.
Scores
The Bellows Falls girls tennis team lost 7-0 in the opening round of the playoffs to Rice Memorial High School (6-9). The Terriers end the season with a 2-12 record.
The Twin Valley baseball team lost 30-1 in the opening round of the playoffs to Stratton Mountain School (5-4). Twin Valley finishes the season with a 0-10 record in the school’s return to varsity baseball after a five-year absence.