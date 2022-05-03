MANCHESTER — Leah Madore fired a one-hit shutout and fanned 14 as the Brattleboro varsity softball team downed Burr and Burton 18-0 on Tuesday.
"Leah controlled the game. She only allowed two baserunners and struck out every other batter. She does a really nice job of moving the ball around the plate and keeping batters off balance," said winning coach Kelly Markol, whose team improved to 4-3.
Logan Austin and Brittney Wright had two hits apiece for the Colonels, while Kayli Speno tripled and drove in a couple of runs. Aliza Speno, Cynthia Velazquez, Brenna Beebe, Lily Bingham and Madore combined for 13 RBI.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls outscored White River Valley 13-1 on Tuesday.
Savannah Sylvester, Natalie Noyes and Hailee Henslee all had three hits for the winners. They also combined for 10 RBI.
Izzy Stoodley and Aliyah Farmer took turns in the circle for the Terriers. They combined for three strikeouts, one walk and a six-hitter.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray bested Long Trail 14-8 on Tuesday.
"We improved in our short game. Several goals were poetry in motion, with several people handling the disc. L&G executed well on D. Finch Holmes was an aggressive marker on the disc," noted winning coach Paul Paytas, whose team improved to 4-1 on the season.
One of the Rebels' goals was the result of about 15 short passes. Another one occurred right after the pull, when Trevor Hazelton raced past the defense and caught a beautiful, 35-yard hammer throw from Andrew Tolbert.
Hazelton and Tolbert led the defense with seven and six blocks, respectively. They each had a team-high five assists, while Jackson Fillion paced the Townshend team with four goals.
Tennis
BENNINGTON — The Colonels swept rival Mount Anthony Union 7-0 on Tuesday.
"Ben Luna had the most competitive match of the day. Facing a Spanish exchange student who worked extremely hard to make it a difficult match for Ben," explained BUHS coach Ben Brewer. “I really saw Ben being more aggressive today than he has been this season. I think this will be crucial for him as we get deeper into the season.”
Nathan Kim, Max Naylor, Will Taggard, Ty Smith and Luna all won a singles match for Brattleboro. The duos of Elias Gradinger-Jackson Heller and Ben Berkson-Harvey-Darren Paquette prevailed in doubles.
The MAU girls swept Brattleboro 7-0. Lexi Gerow, Abby Farnum and Kristine McKenna all won 6-0, 6-0 for the Patriots.
Baseball
MANCHESTER — In a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday, Brattleboro lost to Burr and Burton 5-1.
Zinabu McNeice's fifth-inning single scored the Colonels' lone run. BUHS starter Alex Bingham fanned eight in six innings of work.
Brattleboro (4-1) will host Champlain Valley Union on Thursday in a rematch of the Division 1 state championship game.
In Westminster, Bellows Falls nipped Hartford 1-0 in extra innings. Jamison Nystrom went 10 innings for the win, striking out a dozen and giving up just two hits. He also reached on a bloop single in the 10th and then scored the winning run on a throwing error.
Track and Field
The Hinsdale girls and boys placed third and fourth, respectively, at Conant's seven-school Mini Meet.
Shiane Davis won the 300 hurdles and was the runner-up in the triple jump to lead the Lady Pacers. Paige Lenahan added a silver in the high jump, while Kailyn Fleury took third in the javelin.
Michael Lugo (3000) and Matthew St. John (discus) each prevailed for the Hinsdale boys. Justin Goodwin placed second in the triple jump for the Pacers.