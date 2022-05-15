BRATTLEBORO — On Saturday, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team edged Fair Haven 5-4 and the BUHS varsity baseball team was zipped by the Slaters 9-0.
Leah Madore went the distance inside the circle for the Colonel girls (6-3), who broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth. The senior ace finished with 17 strikeouts.
At Tenney Field, southpaw Carson Babbie fired a two-hit shutout. Wyatt Cusanelli and Connor Fisher each had a couple of hits for Fair Haven.
Baseball
SPRINGFIELD — The Terriers won their seventh straight on the diamond, defeating rival Springfield 9-3 on Saturday.
Jamison Nystrom fanned 10 and earned the victory on the hill. Eli Allbee, who had just beat Rutland with a squeeze bunt in his team's previous contest, contributed with an RBI double.
Bellows Falls (9-3) is now ranked second in Division 3, just behind Hazen (10-1).
Track and Field
HANOVER, N.H. — The Bellows Falls girls placed third out of 13 schools at Saturday's CVC Championships. Keene and runner-up Thetford joined BF on the podium.
Breanna Stockman (javelin) and Stephanie Ager (3200) each finished first for the Terriers. Addison DeVault won the pole vault to power the Brattleboro girls.
BF's Owen LaRoss was the top area boy, striking gold in the discus and placing sixth in the shot put. Brattleboro's Jacob Girard took fourth in the javelin.
On Friday, the Twin Valley boys wound up fourth at the MAU Invitational. Noah Dornburgh earned a silver in the discus and a bronze in the shot put to pace the Wildcats.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — Nathan Kim and Ben Luna each won a singles match for Brattleboro in Saturday's 5-2 team loss to Rutland.
"Ben Luna got redemption from the first time we played Rutland. He had lost a really long, three-set match to his opponent the first time around, and this time he just flat out took it to him," noted BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Kim cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win in the top spot. In doubles play, the Jackson Heller-Thomas Hyde duo lost 10-6 in a tiebreaker.