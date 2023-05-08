DORSET — The Brattleboro Union High School ultimate disc team lost to Long Trail School 15-9 on the road on Friday.
Brattleboro coach Nathan Blunk said the team fell behind 8-3 at the half, but had a stronger performance in the second half, scoring six touchdowns.
Desmond Longsmith led Brattleboro in forced turnovers and Quin Forchion was the team’s leader in touchdown catches on the afternoon.
Over the weekend, the team traveled to Mount Mansfield for a tournament. Brattleboro posted a 3-1 record in the tournament, having their best showings against the northern teams, Blunk said.
The team’s one loss came against South Burlington by a score of 11-3.
During the game, Blunk said captain Bronson Finnell led the day with a huge layout catch in the end zone.
Forchion led the team in touchdown catches and Longsmith led the team in passes, Blunk said.
BaseballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray baseball team fell 7-0 at home against White River Valley (7-2) on Saturday.
Parker Richardson had a strong outing, recording 12 strikeouts in the game.
Leland & Gray coach Martin Rancourt said the team made too many errors throughout the game and struggled offensively, stranding runners on third base in four consecutive innings.
“(We) couldn’t get the bats on the ball when it counted,” said Rancourt in an email. “We must learn from today and move forward.”
Leland & Gray (5-4) will host West Rutland on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls baseball game lost 6-5 to Fair Haven (4-3) on Friday.
Bellows Falls (5-4) will be on the road against Rutland on Thursday at 5 p.m.
SoftballTOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team defeated White River Valley (1-8) 12-11 on Saturday.
Kristen Lowe was the winning pitcher for the Rebels, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out seven in six innings of work.
Lowe left with a 12-6 lead and Abriella Hallock came on in relief to pitch the seventh.
Cat Shine, Savannah Cadrin, Hannah Greenwood and Makaila Morse helped set the tone for Leland & Gray offensively. Shine had two hits, including a triple, one RBI and scored twice on the day. Cadrin had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Greenwood had two hits and scored a run, and Morse had a triple, a sac fly, two RBIs and a run scored.
“The game was tight through four innings with the Rebels up 5-4,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen in an email. “We had a big offensive inning in the fifth where we scored seven of our 12 runs off of 4 hits.”
Leland & Gray (4-1) will be on the road against Proctor on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.