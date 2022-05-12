BRATTLEBORO — Ella Kennedy, Waylund Walsh, Desmond Longsmith, Ronan Kennedy and Aleco Hancock-deSela all scored a pair of goals in Brattleboro Ultimate's 14-10 loss to Long Trail on Thursday.
"It was another fun and competitive game against Long Trail," said BUHS coach Tokeem Talbot, whose team fell behind 5-1 early and then rallied to within 8-6 by halftime.
Walsh led the Colonels with six assists. Kailo Course had a team-best five passes defended.
Girls Tennis
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Bellows Falls rolled to a 6-1 victory over Hartford on Thursday.
The Terriers swept the first four singles matches in straight sets, with Grace Gould, Anya Taylor, Ariana Wunderle and Kathleen Dole earning those victories. In doubles play, the BF duos of Sapphire Joy-Dani Robinson and Maddison Morancy-Mary Wallace both prevailed.
Bellows Falls improved to 5-4 overall.
Rec News
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Vermont Voltage Soccer Academy will be offering two weeks of Voltage Soccer Camp for ages 5-14. Session One is scheduled for July 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while Session Two will take place on Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This camp will be held at the West River Park Field on Route 30. The fee is $135 for Brattleboro residents and $150 for everyone else. Discounts are available if desired for multiple kids/weeks of Voltage Camp. If you would like the discounted price, call 802-254-5808 for more information. The discounts are not available for online registrations.
All participants are required to bring their own shin guards and water bottle. Attention will be given to the instruction of good ball control habits and movement techniques in challenging drills and simulated match situations. Conditioning methods and training ethics are also stressed to prevent injuries and improve the young athletes' coordination and flexibility. Voltage understands the needs of youth in soccer and stresses the development of a positive self-image, mental stimulation and a sense of respect and sportsmanship among players.
You may register in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.