BRANDON — The Brattleboro Union High School unified basketball team continued to roll on Wednesday, picking up a 59-47 win against Otter Valley on Wednesday.
Brattleboro’s Austin Pinette scored the first eight points of the game and finished with 18.
Brattleboro’s Silvia Galdamez broke into double digits in scoring in the game as well, prompting a dance party to break out with a couple of the Otter Valley players celebrating with her, Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone said in an email.
All of the players on Brattleboro (4-0) had scored by the end of the third quarter and the team ensured that all of Otter Valley’s players scored by the end of the game as well, Boone said.
The Colonels' Marcy Galdamez scored seven points in her debut for the team, including a clutch basket and one free throw.
Otter Valley did a great job defending post player Jeffery White, who was held to a career low in points, Boone said.
The Brattleboro unified basketball team will be back in action against Rutland on April 27. The game begins at 2:15 p.m. at the BUHS gym.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union ultimate team defeated Sharon Academy 15-1 on Wednesday in the season opener.
Trevor Hazelton had five assists to lead the Rebels and Avery Hiner had four blocks in the contest.
The Rebels had 11 different scorers and eight players tallied assists in the victory.
“We played really well. We connected passes including a point that included at least 15 passes and six players touching the disc before the score,” said Leland & Gray ultimate co-coach Joe Towle in an email.
Leland & Gray’s next test will come on April 24 when the ultimate team hosts Mill River. The match begins at 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro girls lacrosse team was defeated in the season opener 13-1 by Hartford on Wednesday.
Addie Caldwell led all scorers with five goals for the Hurricanes followed closely by Audrey Rupp, who had three goals. Sophie Albright had the lone goal for the Colonels.
“While it wasn't the outcome we were hoping for, I am proud of the girls for continuing to hustle until the final whistle,” said Brattleboro coach Callie O’Neil in an email. “We are taking this game as a learning experience and as motivation to work harder in practice to get better every day. Hartford is a very talented team across the field and they helped reveal to us parts of our game that need improvement.”
O’Neil said that Brattleboro goalie Maren Sawyer had a great game in net for the Colonels.
Baseball
BRANDON — The Bellows Falls baseball team picked up its second win of the season, defeating Otter Valley for the second straight game 6-2.
Jamison Nystrom and Eli Albee both had two-hit games with an RBI each for the Terriers. Bellows Falls' Trenton Fletcher went six innings and didn’t allow a run in his first outing. Nystrom came in and pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing two runs, and Albee got the last out on the bump by fanning the only batter he faced.
Defensively, Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby said the team had a good game, turning four double plays.
WILTON, N.H. — Hinsdale’s Brayden Eastman turned in a gem, pitching seven innings and striking out 15 in the Pacers' 12-2 win over Wilton-Lyndeborough High School on Wednesday.
Eastman allowed two runs on two hits in the game.
Aidan Davis sparked the Pacer offense, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. John Winter had a double and drove in three runs in the process. Catcher Noah Pangelinan crossed the plate three times for Hinsdale as the team improved to 1-1.
The Pacers will host Derryfield School on Friday. The game begins at 4 p.m.