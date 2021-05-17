BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Unified basketball team scrimmaged against Burr and Burton on Monday.
"For some, this was their first ever Unified game since we have not played since 2019. I am so proud of the effort of everyone — we learned and improved a lot with limited practices before the game. We didn't even think we were going to have a season a month ago, and to come out and execute our plays was very impressive given the short time frame," said Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone. "I'm also impressed with the sportsmanship our athletes showed, supporting not only their teammates but congratulating BBA players when they made plays."
Tyler Bolduc played solid defense for the Colonels and drained two shots from downtown in the first minute of the contest. Almost every player scored points for Brattleboro.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Tyler Boone, Erika Cross, Michelle Pinter-Petrillo. Players — William Ryan, Jimmy Alexa, Trevor Thibault, Rose Isham, Kyle Simuro, Bobby Petrie, Domenic Ellison, Tyler Bolduc, Devon Rabideau, Ashley Cleveland, Justin Wegiel.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity softball team topped Wilton 10-7 on Monday.
Angelina Nardolillo went the distance inside the circle for the victory. She helped herself with three hits and one run driven in.
Brooke Pagach contributed with a three-run double.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray defeated Bellows Falls 15-9 on Monday. There were 12 seconds of silence prior to the game to honor Leland & Gray student Dylan Landers, who had worn that number for the school's varsity baseball team before he died as the result of a car crash on Thursday evening.
Liam Towle had four assists and six blocks for the Rebels. Alex Parker-Jennings and Jackson Fillion scored four goals apiece. Christian Cannella had five assists and five blocks.
Leland & Gray's Emily Houle threw and caught several passes without a turnover.