BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team zipped Burr and Burton 8-0 on Wednesday at Sawyer Field.
Winning pitcher Leah Madore, who struck out 20 batters, threw a no-hitter.
"That's definitely a first for me as a coach. She obviously threw really well. Her pitches were spot on and she moved the ball around the plate really well," said BUHS coach Kelly Markol. "I'm really happy for her. She has been throwing great for us all season. She has been close in a number of games and finally got the no-no. She was definitely on fire."
Taylin Bauer and Logan Austin each had two hits and one RBI to lead the attack. Aliza Speno, Cynthia Velazquez, Lily Bingham and Madore added one knock each.
The 8-5 Colonels will host Rutland on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Brattleboro swept Hartford 7-0 on Wednesday to finish the regular season with an 8-5 mark.
Nate Kim, Ben Luna, Max Naylor, Will Taggard and Ty Smith all won a singles match for the Colonels. The doubles were won by the tandems of Elias Gradinger-Jackson Heller and Ben Berg-Thomas Hyde.
Kim rallied to win a super tiebreaker 10-8 over Brazilian exchange student Andre Damiana De Souza. Luna, dealing with an elbow injury, fought back to beat Ethan Michaels 11-9 in a super tiebreaker.
Kim, Luna, Taggard, Naylor, Heller and Gradinger will be representing BUHS at the state singles and doubles individual tournament this weekend in Burlington.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray lost to Burr and Burton 15-6 on Wednesday.
Trevor Stillwagon scored three times to lead the Rebels, while Finch Holmes, Jackson Fillion and Warren Roberts all added one goal. Trevor Hazelton had a team-best two assists.
The Townshend team dropped to 6-3 overall.