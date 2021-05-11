BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to beat Fair Haven 13-3 on Tuesday.
Aaron Petrie made a diving catch in center, singled and added a pair of RBI sacrifice flies to lead the way. Greg Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Zinabu McNeice and Jack Pattison pitched in with a couple of hits each.
McNeice went all five innings on the bump for the victory. He struck out six, walked two and scattered four hits for the 5-1 Colonels, who will play at Windsor on Friday.
On Monday, Brandon Weeks (8 Ks, 1 BB) fired a no-hitter and Brattleboro bested Springfield 17-1.
"It was a very nice performance for his first time as a varsity pitcher," BUHS coach Chris Groeger said of the freshman. "I thought it would be a good way to get his feet wet."
Pattison went 5-for-5, including a double and triple, and had four RBI to lead the attack. Fitzgerald and McNeice each doubled. Caden Wood chipped in with an RBI single.
Softball
BRATTLEBORO — Alexa Kinley was 3-for-4 with a triple and home run to power the Brattleboro varsity softball team to an 8-0 win over Springfield on Tuesday.
"We hit the ball well throughout the lineup today. Our contact was solid and they were really patient at the plate," said winning coach Kelly Markol
Aliza Speno and Leah Madore had two hits apiece for the 3-3 Colonels. Natalie Hendricks, Taylin Bauer, Brenna Beebe and Brittney Wright all hit safely.
Madore fired a two-hit shutout to earn the win. She fanned 17 and walked just two.
"She did a nice job moving the ball around the plate and kept Springfield hitters off balance," noted Markol.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity boys tennis team lost to Rutland 6-1 on Monday.
Nathan Kim picked up a 6-0, 6–1 win at No. 1 singles to pace the Colonels.
“Nathan has played some really tough matches the last two weeks and taken some tough losses. He’s learned from them, though, and his mentality never waivers,” stated BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Brattleboro’s Ben Luna had the match of the day, winning the first set 6-4, losing the second 4-6, then losing a tough 10-point super breaker 6-10. Ty Smith and Max Naylor each played well, but lost in straight sets, and Abe Moore Odell played very well in a losing effort in straight sets as well.
Will Taggard, Mason Foard, Jackson Heller snd Elias Gradinger made up the doubles teams for BUHS.
Ultimate
WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro Ultimate Frisbee team defeated Bellows Falls 15-6 in its season opener on May 6.
"It was an excellent team effort and a great start to the season," said first-year BUHS coach Tokeem Talbot.
The Colonels would then lose to Burr and Burton 10-7 on Tuesday. Rio Coursen, Jasper Everingham and Martin Cataldo all scored a couple of goals for Brattleboro. Ronan Kennedy also caught a pass in the end zone.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Tokeem Talbot. Players — Martin Cataldo, Rowan Chamberlin, Rio Coursen, Ben Diamondstone, Jasper Everingham, Ronan Kennedy, Linus Talbot, Ada Melton-Houghton.
Leland & Gray edged Bellows Falls 12-11 on Tuesday in Westminster. Emma O'Brien (2 goals, 2 assists) had a nice day, Liam Towle added nine blocks on defense for the Rebels, and Jackson Fillion finished with three blocks, two assists and one goal.
Baseball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls downed Woodstock 13-2 in five innings on Tuesday. Matt Hayes (10 Ks, 1 BB, 5 hits) went the distance for the victory. Colton Baldasaro had a huge day at the plate for Terriers, going 2-for-3 and driving in four runs.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud placed third in Saturday's Street Stock race at Monadnock Speedway. Pat Houle, of Vernon, wound up 11th in the Mini Stocks heat.