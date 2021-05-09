BRATTLEBORO — Magnus von Krusenstiern won the 400, 800 and high jump to lead the host Brattleboro Union High School track team versus Leland & Gray and White River Valley on Saturday. He also teamed up with Tenzin Mathes, Sam Freitas-Eagan and Jonah Bingham for a 4x800 relay victory.
Also earning gold for the Colonels were: Finn LaMorder (100), Sean von Ranson (200), Nolan Holmes (1500 and 3000), Alexander Shriver (300 hurdles), Jacob Girard (discus), Alina Secrest (100 and 200), Ava Whitney (800 and high jump), Katherine Normandeau (3000), Fiona Kidder (100 and 300 hurdles), Montana Frehsee (shot put) and Sylvie Normandeau (pole vault).
Other winning relay teams for BUHS were: Benjamin Kowalski, von Ranson, Girard, LaMorder (4x100); Stephen Haskins, Max Lampe, Holmes, LaMorder (4x400); Caitlin Lonardo, Priya Kitzmiller, Secrest, Sylvie Normandeau (4x100); and Addison DeVault, Kidder, Kitzmiller, Whitney (4x400).
Liam Towle took the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump to pace the Rebels. Hunter Fillion added a first in the shot put.
Track and Field
WESTMINSTER — Elijah Ghia (800 and 1500), Tylar Stanley (javelin and pole vault), Owen LaRoss (shot put and discus) and Stephanie Ager (1500 and 3000) all won a couple of events to help Bellows Falls sweep Friday’s home meet versus West Rutland, Mid-Vermont Christian and Thetford.
Also prevailing for the Terriers were: Mack Ross (400), Luke Parker-Jennings (long jump), Ashlynn Boucher (pole vault), Breanna Stockman (javelin), Tela Harty (discus) and Maya Waryas (300 hurdles).
BF’s winning relay teams were: Harrison Gleim, Max Hooke, Parker-Jennings, Stanley (4x100); Caleb Douglass, Ghia, LaRoss, Ross (4x400); and Emma Hillock, Ava LaRoss, Waryas, Boucher (4x100).
Baseball
Brattleboro drew five walks, took advantage of three passed balls and scored five runs in the first inning on its way to an 8-2 triumph over Saint Johnsbury on Saturday. Alex Bingham fanned six and picked up the victory. The winning pitcher also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the 3-1 Colonels offensively.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, Bellows Falls (5-4) defeated rival Springfield 2-0 and 12-0. Jack Cravinho (15 Ks, 0 walks, 2 hits) went the distance in the opener, with Elliott Graham breaking the ice with a run in the first frame. Grady Lockerby struck out four and had a team-high two hits in the sequel. Jamison Nystrom scored the first run of the contest.
Softball
Leah Madore struck out 14, walked one and gave up eight hits to help Brattleboro to a 5-4 win over St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
Brenna Beebe had a couple of hits and drove in two runs to power the winners offensively. Natalie Hendricks stroked a pair of doubles, while Brittney Wright, Logan Austin, Greta Nedenreip and Madore all hit safely for the 2-3 Colonels.
“St. Johnsbury is a good team, but the kids came ready to play today. Pitching was excellent, our defense was consistent and our hits were timely. Our communication and teamwork was much better today. I was beyond proud of the way the kids played. They really stepped it up. It really was a great game to watch,” said BUHS coach Kelly Markol.
The Terriers fell to West Rutland 20-11. Grace Wilkinson and Jenna Dolloph each finished with three hits to pace Bellows Falls (4-3).
Boys Tennis
Ben Luna (3-6, 7-6, 11-9) fought hard to win a third-set tiebreaker during Brattleboro’s 6-1 loss to Saint Johnsbury on Saturday.
“It was one of the most competitive matches in which the score didn’t reflect how competitive it was. One through five singles and both doubles played well and we had many opportunities to make the score a 4-3 loss or 4-3 win. With that said, St. J was the best team we have seen so far, and it’s very important for us to get that exposure from a higher level team,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Facing the top-ranked singles player in the state, Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim was defeated 6-0, 7-5. Ty Smith and Mason Foard each won a set for the Colonels. The BUHS No. 2 doubles team of Elias Gradinger-Jackson Heller battled before falling 6-4, 6-4. Ben Berg and Abe Moore Odell lost 6-4, 6-2 at first dubs.