BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys lacrosse team lost to Northampton, Mass., 8-4.
The Blue Devils held a 1-0 advantage through one quarter of play and extended that lead to 4-1 at the break. The Colonels were able to cut the lead to 6-3, but that was as close as they would get.
Aden McMahon scored two goals for the purple and white, with Emmett Hoyer and Will Miskovich adding one each. Alex Baker finished with two assists, goalie Thad Sawyer made some nice saves, and the BUHS defense was stingy all night.
"Offensively, we were a bit flat and didn't play with a lot of movement. We've played a lot of lacrosse the past couple of weeks and have had some players in and out of the lineup — maybe that caught up a bit with us last night. On a whole, we are playing better lacrosse and we'll look to finish the season out strong," said Brattleboro coach Chris Sawyer.
Baseball
RUTLAND — Leland & Gray outscored MSJ 8-5 on Tuesday.
"We had a solid defensive game, led by Jeremy Graves as first base," said winning coach Marty Rancourt.
Wyatt Beattie went the distance for the victory. Parker Richardson pounded out three hits including a triple, while Chip Winkler contributed with two hits.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers were defeated by Portsmouth Christian 11-4 on Tuesday. Jenna Emery and Malee Barcomb each had a couple of hits for Hinsdale.