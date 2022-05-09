BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys lacrosse team rallied from two goals down late in the fourth period before losing to Keene 8-7 in overtime.
Brattleboro earned a season-high 41 ground balls and its riding game sparked the comeback.
With the Colonels down 5-2 at halftime and then 6-4 midway through the fourth quarter, Will Miskovich tallied twice for the purple and white. Keene would take a 7-6 lead with minutes left. With just 10 seconds showing on the clock, a pass into the crease led to a scramble that Jayson Singphom would win: he gained control of the bouncing ball and put it into the back of the Keene net with one tick left, forcing overtime.
Other scorers for Brattleboro included Aden McMahon (2 goals and an assist), Emmett Hoyer and James Fagley, who scored his first career goal. Gabriele Jeppesen-Belleci added an assist, Noah White dominated at the face-off X, keeper Thad Sawyer made 18 saves, and midfielder Noah Perusse had a strong night, both in the riding and clearing game.
"We're starting to become a more competitive lacrosse team. Earlier in the season, we did a lot of things that don't help win lacrosse games, and we still need to work on a bunch of those things, especially penalties, but we're also starting to do a lot of the things that do help win lacrosse games. We're getting there," said BUHS coach Chris Sawyer.
The Colonels will play at Stowe on Tuesday.
Ultimate
MANCHESTER — Leland & Gray lost to Burr and Burton 15-4 on Saturday.
"We were shorthanded, missing several players, but our spirits were still high even though we did not challenge the home team. We fell down 5-0 early and could not mount a comeback," said Rebels coach Joe Towle.
Emma O'Brien and Warren Roberts each scored a couple of goals for the Townshend team. Trevor Hazelton had three assists, Andrew Tolbert dished out one with his signature hammer throw, and Roberts anchored the defense with four blocks.
The 4-2 Rebels will host Mill River on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.