BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team blanked Woodstock 3-0 on Wednesday evening at Memorial Park.
Carter Mialkowski, Evan Wright and Alex Dick all lit the lamp for the purple and white. Rowan Lonergan had a couple of assists, while Will Miskovich and Dylan Sparks also had helpers.
Netminder Darek Harvey earned the shutout for the 1-1 Colonels, who will play at South Burlington on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers improved to 3-0 with a 36-30 win over Mascenic on Wednesday.
"It was a battle all game," said winning coach Terry Bonnette. "We were down two at the half."
Brooke Pagach scored 13 points to lead Hinsdale. Addy Nardolillo and Aleah Owen followed with eight points apiece.
Boys Basketball
CHESTER — Bellows Falls defeated the host Chieftains 58-39 in the opening round of the Green Mountain Tournament.
"It was a good way to start the season. It was sloppy at times, but the effort was there," said winning coach Evan Chadwick.
Colby Dearborn pumped in 22 points to pace the Terriers (1-0).
Leland & Gray's Alex Parker Jennings scored a game-high 18 points when his team outscored West Rutland 54-45.
Owen Traynor exploded for 41 points as MSJ cruised to a 79-21 victory over Twin Valley in a Green Mountain Tourney showdown.
Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael High School Saints beat High Mowing School 51-30 in their season opener at Winston Prouty Center.
Anthony Bills and Hudson Buckley scored 23 and 10 points, respectively, for the victors. Michael Pierce anchored the defense and also contributed with six points.
Also on the Saint Michael team are: coach Nate Chechile, Mason Barton, Sam Buchanan, Carter Buckley, Juleyen Carter, Chase Clarke, Joshua Frost and Trenton Frost.
Wrestling
SPRINGFIELD — Bellows Falls senior Trenton Rumrill went 2-2 and BF freshman Braydon Rumrill went 3-1 in the Saint Johnsbury Tournament.
Rec League
BRATTLEBORO — Lightlife Foods downed Southern Vermont Sprinkler 68-46 and Walker Farm pummeled JSpec 101-41 in men's basketball league action on Wednesday.
Jason Levy (21 points) and Lee McColgan (12) did the damage for Lightlife Foods. Ryan Washburn finished with 11 points to pace SVS.
Five different players reached double figures for Walker Farm, led by Oakley Payne-Meyer's 24 points. JSpec's Trevor Santos ended up with a dozen points.