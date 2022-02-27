STOWE — The ninth-seeded Brattleboro varsity girls' ice hockey team rallied to beat No. 8 Stowe 4-1 in Saturday's Division 2 playoff game.
After falling behind 1-0, the Colonels got goals from Jenna Powers, Sophia Mikijaniec, Juliana Miskovich and Michaela Heiden. Willow Romo had a team-high two assists while Powers and Miskovich each set one up.
The purple and white held a 39-7 shot advantage. Netminder Angela Jobin only let one attempt get past her.
Brattleboro (5-15) will play at top-seeded Woodstock (18-1) on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
Boys Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday's Division 1 contest at BUHS at 7 p.m. between No. 9 Mount Mansfield and No. 8 Brattleboro will video stream on the NFHS Network (paid subscription required) and broadcast streamed on WTSA Radio/995 The Beast. The fees are: $6 for adults and $5 for children/senior citizens. Spectator attendance will not be limited, a mask must be worn at all times, and there are no concessions — food and drinks are not allowed in the gym.
Wednesday's Division 3 game in Westminster at 7 p.m. between No. 12 Randolph and No. 5 Bellows Falls will be streamed free of charge and the link can be found at www.bfuhs.org. The fees are: $6 for adults and $5 for children/senior citizens. There will be no restriction on the number of fans, however spectators must be masked at all times. No concessions will be available and no food/drinks are allowed in the gym.